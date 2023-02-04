ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wave 3

3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
KOEL 950 AM

US Supreme Court Set To Make Decision On Iowa Farming

One year ago, pig farmers gathered at the Iowa Pork Congress wondering what was to come as we inched closer to the enforcement of California’s Proposition 12. At the time, the National Pork Producers Council was working to get a case against the rule heard in the Supreme Court.
The Center Square

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent. “The Biden administration’s listing of this species will have a devastating impact on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers, and Kansas wind farms. Moreover, it is illegal,” Kobach said in a press release. “Kansas...
CBS Denver

Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses

Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
TravelNoire

The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Says Missouri Truck Driver Can’t Have Medical Marijuana

While marijuana laws have been loosening up in some states, in others, like Iowa, it hasn’t changed. In Iowa, it is illegal to possess marijuana for personal use. However, in 2018, Iowa’s medical marijuana program began with many restrictions which include the possession of flowers (loose leaf “joints”) or THC-infused edibles.
Springfield News-Leader

Suspected Chinese spy balloon flies over Missouri, prompting concern, calls to shoot it down

A balloon that federal intelligence officials have identified as a potential Chinese surveillance tool was spotted flying over Missouri on Friday afternoon. White House officials have called the balloon a "clear violation" of sovereignty and international law. The balloon, which was first spotted over Montana, was spotted flying over the Show-Me State throughout the afternoon. Its presence was first flagged by the Kansas City office of the National Weather Service.
