Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
Earlier this month, the nation's highest court shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come...
WIBW
Kansas Supreme Court justices point to ‘chilling’ impact of law on voter registration activity
TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Supreme Court justices raised concerns Wednesday about the “chilling” effect a 2021 law could have on League of Women Voters volunteers and others who participate in voter registration drives. Part of the legislation makes it a crime to engage in conduct...
Attorneys ask Missouri Supreme Court to halt Feb. 7 execution, AG’s office opposes delay
Leonard Taylor maintains that he is innocent in a 2004 quadruple homicide. His attorneys have asked for a delay. A clemency application is also under review with the governor’s office.
WIBW
Kansas High Court sides with insurance company after fatal crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has sided with an insurance company after it found the widow of a man killed in a Wyandotte Co. crash had not met her burden of proof. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 123,684: Nancy Granados...
Wave 3
3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted
Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
US Supreme Court Set To Make Decision On Iowa Farming
One year ago, pig farmers gathered at the Iowa Pork Congress wondering what was to come as we inched closer to the enforcement of California’s Proposition 12. At the time, the National Pork Producers Council was working to get a case against the rule heard in the Supreme Court.
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a reduction in an inmate’s convictions finding the term “drug paraphernalia” used in the law he was convicted under was ambiguous. The Kansas Supreme Court says during a special evening docket on Oct. 3 in Parsons that it...
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent. “The Biden administration’s listing of this species will have a devastating impact on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers, and Kansas wind farms. Moreover, it is illegal,” Kobach said in a press release. “Kansas...
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses
Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Iowa Court Says Missouri Truck Driver Can’t Have Medical Marijuana
While marijuana laws have been loosening up in some states, in others, like Iowa, it hasn’t changed. In Iowa, it is illegal to possess marijuana for personal use. However, in 2018, Iowa’s medical marijuana program began with many restrictions which include the possession of flowers (loose leaf “joints”) or THC-infused edibles.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon flies over Missouri, prompting concern, calls to shoot it down
A balloon that federal intelligence officials have identified as a potential Chinese surveillance tool was spotted flying over Missouri on Friday afternoon. White House officials have called the balloon a "clear violation" of sovereignty and international law. The balloon, which was first spotted over Montana, was spotted flying over the Show-Me State throughout the afternoon. Its presence was first flagged by the Kansas City office of the National Weather Service.
Montana rancher predicts Biden policies could diminish beef supply: 'Government tape'
Dusty Smith, a rancher in northwest Montana, said the Biden administration is creating red tape, and should focus instead on incentivizing sustainability.
Comments / 0