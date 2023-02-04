This center at U of R is offering the chance to see world-class acts

RICHMOND, Va. -- From dance and music to theater and art, you can find it all at the Modlin Center for the Arts.

"As much as my title says marketing and communications, my personal sense of myself and this work is that I get to preach for the church of art," Erika Stanley, the marketing and strategic communications manager for the center, said.

The center found its home on the campus of the University of Richmond.

"And for me personally, the arts are how I help make sense of the world and my place in it and have conversations and deepen relationships and connect with other people," Stanley said.

Stanley is passionate about sharing the offerings the Modlin Center has, a sentiment shared by executive director Paul Brohan.

"It also involves not only the presenting program, which brings in visiting artists from around the world, but also includes the Department of Theatre and Dance, the Department of Music, the Department of Art in art history, the university museums and the Parson's music library," Brohan said.

The center, which is now in its 26th year, presents artists from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.

"So it's a community gathering spot for both the campus and the Richmond community and we offer so many things across the board for people to enjoy and participate in here."

Brohan said each of the performances is a unique window into the human experience.

"Part of what I'm committed to with our visiting artists series is to expand the time that artists come from around the world and stay on campus and in the community," Brohan said.

Rosanne Cash, the latest artist, will be featured for three days. Like her father Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash is an award-winning artist. Her residency includes time with students, a sold-out concert and a free public discussion.

Stanley calls the line-up stellar.

"I mean, it truly is for a city of this size. To be able to access artists of this caliber in theaters that are fairly intimate venues. I just always kind of want to pinch myself a little bit and I am dreaming still," Stanley said.

Tickets are still available to see Grammy Award winners Third Coast Percussion with Flutronix, principal clarinetist Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic, Gloria Chen and Mike Davison.

Jazz lovers will also enjoy Joshua Redman, Christian McBride and other jazz performers.

"I want people to know about this place. I live on the East End. I want my neighborhood here, you know, this is just an incredible resource and I want people to take advantage of it.

To learn more information, click here .