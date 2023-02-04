Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Defying Prevailing Assumptions: People With Autism Are Not “Indifferent or Hypo-Sensitive” to Pain
According to a study published in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), individuals with autism may have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli. “This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less...
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Racism on the Developing Brain
Racial disparity is associated with negative health and socioeconomic outcomes, from pre-cradle to grave. While research has looked at the neuroscience of trauma and adversity, work looking at the impact of racism on the developing brain is scant. This large study identifies differences in size of key brain areas between...
BET
Racism and Poverty Can Change Brain Development of Black Children, Finds Black Harvard Researcher
According to new research, Black children in the United States are more likely than White children to face childhood adversity, and these disparities are reflected in changes to parts of the brain linked to psychiatric diseases such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The findings, published in the American Journal of...
AOL Corp
Racial disparities can affect brain development in Black children, new study finds
Structural racism creates barriers in housing, employment and economic opportunity for Black people and other people of color. Now, a new study has found it can also have a harmful impact on children’s brain development. The study, published Wednesday by the American Journal of Psychiatry, found that Black children...
ABC News
Study finds autism rates have tripled among young kids: What to know
Autism is on the rise among young children, according to a new study. The study, published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, found that autism rates tripled over the last 16 years. Researchers at Rutgers University looked at more than 4,000 8-year-olds in the New York and New Jersey areas. They...
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
Whites who use sleeping pills have higher risk of developing dementia, study shows
A new study finds that sleeping pills raise the risk of dementia in white people. However, the type and dosage of medication may be variables in explaining the increased risk. It builds on prior research that reveals that persons of color are more likely than white people to get Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, and that they have different risk factors and disease symptoms.
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
ajmc.com
Veterans With Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Show High Prevalence of Psychiatric Burden
Approximately 70% of veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy reported diagnosis of at least 1 psychiatric condition, with female patients showing a higher prevalence than male patients. Prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity, emergency care usage, and inpatient psychiatric admissions were shown to be substantial among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with women especially...
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm. Researchers found that older white adults who said they “often” or “almost always” took sleep aids had a 79%...
Medical News Today
Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?
Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
Healthline
What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Pain Management
Ketamine therapy is a newer approach to managing chronic pain. While early results are promising, there’s a lot to consider before giving it a try. Ketamine therapy is a possible treatment for chronic pain, which is pain that lasts longer than 3 months. While ketamine therapy isn’t typically a first-line treatment, it may be an option if other pain management strategies haven’t worked.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Schizophrenia and Depression?
Mood symptoms can be expected in schizophrenia, but many people don’t realize how common it is to live with schizophrenia and depression. Receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis can feel daunting. It generally means you’ve been experiencing symptoms of psychosis — episodes when your brain is unable to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
MedicalXpress
Teens with asthma face more bullying, says study
New research from Columbia Nursing shows that rural teens with asthma are more likely to be bullied—and that having more severe symptoms also increases risk. Bullying victimization among adolescents is associated with a number of psychological and social problems that can last a lifetime, Professor Jean-Marie Bruzzese, Ph.D., and her colleagues note in their report, published online in the Journal of Asthma on January 2, 2023.
MedicalXpress
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
Comments / 0