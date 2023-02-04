Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance to Get Second Reading Tuesday
At their regular meeting Tuesday the Buffalo City Council is expected to pass Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, after the first reading of the Ordinance, explained the amendment further. Also on the...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission to Work on Brooks Street Project Agreements
The Sheridan County Commission will consider an amendment to an agreement and an agreement on the Brooks Street Greenspace project during their regular meeting Tuesday morning. The agreement is between the county and Morrison-Maierle, Inc. for construction administration services on the Brooks Street paving and retaining wall project. They will...
Sheridan Media
Crago Expects Legislature to Save Funds, Question is Where
State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly legislative update interview with Sheridan Media on Friday, talked about the supplemental budget discussions that were happening in the legislature, saying he expected lawmakers to put a lot of money into savings. It was just a matter of which accounts...
Sheridan Media
SCLT announces February Explore History: Iron Riders – The 1896-97 Bicycle Experiment
The next Explore History programs, Iron Riders – The 1896-97 Bicycle Experiment, will be held on February 14 at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan and February 21 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Both programs are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 12 noon.
Sheridan Media
VOA to relocate housing outreach program
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) has announced the relocation of the Homeless Outreach Program in Sheridan. The VOA has been providing homeless services to the Sheridan community for more than a decade. According to a recent release, since merging with Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center in September 2022, the VOA also provides community mental health services in Sheridan. In an effort to streamline these services and enhance the continuum of care for individuals seeking help, the VOA has announced the relocation of the Homeless Outreach Program into the Sheridan Mental Health Clinic located at 1221 West 5th St. starting Feb. 15.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming Team Places 2nd At 2023 4A East Conference Meet
Freshman Ben Forsythe placed 1st in 2 events (50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard breast-stroke) and was part of the 200 yard Freestyle Relay Team that also finished first (along with Tobey Green, Luca Sinclair and Skyler Mayo), to lead the Broncs to a 2nd place finish at the 4A East Conference Meet held at Cheyenne East.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Wrestling Results: February 2-4, 2023
Sheridan is working on the dual meet portion of their schedule, while Tongue River was able to work in one more tournament on theirs. The next scheduled wrestling meets for Sheridan will be dual meets on Thursday, February 9th at Campbell County, and on Friday, February 10th at home vs. Thunder Basin.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Sports Wrap up
BRONC WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers swept all four duals in Cheyenne beating East, Central, South and Laramie. This week the Broncs will finish their 4A East dual schedule at Campbell County Thursday and at home vs. Thunder Basin Friday, that dual will end the regular season, they will have that dual in main gym at the high school, JV matches start at 6:00.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks Battle Gillette In Weekend Matches
The Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks faced off against the Gillette Grizzlies Saturday afternoon at the M&M Center in Sheridan. The Hawks started off strong, scoring the first goal of the game just moments into the first period. However, the Grizzlies answered back just a minute later, evening the score to 1-1. The first period ended with the Grizzlies ahead 2-1, despite the Hawks leading in shots 14-11.
