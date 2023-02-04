Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) has announced the relocation of the Homeless Outreach Program in Sheridan. The VOA has been providing homeless services to the Sheridan community for more than a decade. According to a recent release, since merging with Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center in September 2022, the VOA also provides community mental health services in Sheridan. In an effort to streamline these services and enhance the continuum of care for individuals seeking help, the VOA has announced the relocation of the Homeless Outreach Program into the Sheridan Mental Health Clinic located at 1221 West 5th St. starting Feb. 15.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO