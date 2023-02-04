ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MLive.com

Former Tigers infielder named special assistant with Rangers

Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been named a special assistant to the general manager for the Texas Rangers. Kinsler, 40, retired after the 2019 season. He spent eight of his 14 big-league seasons with the Rangers and still lives in the Dallas area. He was inducted into...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cubs Invite 32 Non-Roster Players to Spring Training

With some top prospects included, the Cubs announced their list of 32 non-roster invites to Spring Training. Can you feel it? Baseball is on the horizon! Players are already starting to make their ways to Arizona and Florida, and the thought of Spring Training is so close. With that in mind, teams are beginning to announce players who are earning invitations for spring as non-roster invitees. For the Chicago Cubs, they are bringing 32 non-roster players to Spring Training, as indicated by the team via a PR release.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Sign Sean Newcomb To Minor League Deal

The Giants announced their invitees to Major League Spring Training on Monday, revealing within that they’ve inked left-hander Sean Newcomb to a minor league pact. It’ll be the third organization in the past calendar year for Newcomb, a former top prospect who was the centerpiece of the Braves’ return for Andrelton Simmons back in Nov. 2015. Newcomb spent the 2016-22 seasons in the Braves organization, getting several looks at the MLB level but never replicating the promise he showed early in his career, when he logged a 3.87 ERA through his first 332 1/3 big league innings (2017-19). Command was an issue even then, and the Braves moved Newcomb to the bullpen in 2019, but it was nonetheless a promising start to Newcomb’s time in the Majors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Addresses Rule Changes Coming to MLB

The 2023 MLB season will be quite different compared to other years. The MLB will implement three new rules they proposed to the Joint Competition Committee. Those rules are bigger basses, defensive shift limits, and the pitch timer. These rule changes are in an effort to speed the game up...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Phillies Have Two Players Featured on Elite List

As Spring Training and the 2023 MLB season approaches, every type of list and rankings come out from every publication imaginable. However, MLB has just released their list of the best player at every position in baseball. The Philadelphia Phillies have two players that made the 10-person list in catcher...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers Benefit from MLB's New Schedule

The new 2023 Major League Schedule will take a little getting used to for the Texas Rangers, the rest of MLB and its fans. But it has an upside for the Rangers — at least this year. This year the Rangers will play every team in baseball for the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Julius Randle Happy With Knicks’ Resiliency vs. Embiid, Sixers

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle was a lone standout during the first-quarter matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing the entire quarter, Randle knocked down four of his nine shots and hit on all four of his free throws to produce half of New York’s 24-points in the first quarter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Gamble on Upside in 2-Round Mock Draft from ESPN

No. 27 - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State. Protecting Josh Allen should be at the top of the priority list. And with their first pick of the draft, the Bills signal they're not messing around when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Despite playing against lesser competition, the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Matthew Allan undergoes third elbow surgery

It was revealed yesterday that Matthew Allan underwent a second Tommy John surgery in January, representing the third elbow surgery the Mets’ pitching prospect has undergone in his young career. If his rehab follows the average projected timeline, the time between games on a professional mound for Allan will be almost five years.
QUEENS, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Improving the NHL All-Star Experience: From Kids to TikTok Stars

OK, gather round. Bring it in. Can we all agree that the Home Run Derby and the Dunk Contest are awesome? Yeah? Cool. Can we agree that whatever we watched on Friday night, except the dunk tank, was in fact, not awesome? Very good. Seriously though, the Splash Shot was awesome.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Nets to Bench Kyrie Irving Until Trade Can Be Reached

Amid Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Nets, Brooklyn plans on holding the star point guard out of games ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports. Irving reportedly told the Nets on Friday that he wanted to be traded after...
BROOKLYN, NY

