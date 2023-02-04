Read full article on original website
Panama City, Gulf Shores among top 10 most dangerous beaches, travel site claims
Take this with a grain of sand, but a travel site called Travel Lens has ranked two of the Gulf Coast’s most popular beaches as among the 10 “most dangerous” in the country. Travel Lens ranked Panama City Beach in Florida as the fourth-most dangerous U.S. beach...
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more
The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
cenlanow.com
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the...
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— A health advisory has been issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach due to a wastewater release, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has announced. Approximately 400 gallons of wastewater have been released in Mills Bayou. Drinking water has not been...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches. Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them. “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
niceville.com
State Road 285 to close Tuesday-Friday for test missions
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – State Road 285 will close for test missions on several days this week beginning on Tuesday, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced. According to EAFB, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the road’s closure.
fsunews.com
Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
3 boats deemed complete loss after fire at Escambia Co. marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of […]
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
WEAR
3 boats destroyed after catching fire in Escambia County marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three boats were destroyed in a fire Monday morning in Escambia County. Escambia County fire crews were called around 1 a.m. to a marina at the 10000 block of N. Davis Highway. Upon arrival, crews found three boats engulfed in flames with other nearby boats at...
mypanhandle.com
A cold front takes down the nice weather
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The nice weather conditions will continue for a few more days. We should see the temps hanging in the 70s through Thursday. A slight chance of a shower on Tuesday but overall should be a dry day. Wednesday will be dry as well but the wind will be up as a cold front approaches our west. Thursday afternoon showers and storms arrive there is a low risk of severe weather but at the moment it’s just out of the range of being able to pick out the finer details. Check back on the forecast for more details on Thursday. Friday the rain chances stick around with a much cooler day as the cold front will still and a second piece of energy develops to out west. This should keep rain around most of the day Friday before clearing out for the weekend. As we had this past weekend it will be on the cooler side of things but should be a dry weekend again.
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
Destin Log
Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents The Last Five Years
This show is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. With brilliantly intricate music that is both gorgeous and heartbreaking, The Last Five Years is a beautifully compelling chronicle in the book of love.
