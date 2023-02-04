ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
cenlanow.com

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY

Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
NAVARRE, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— A health advisory has been issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach due to a wastewater release, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has announced. Approximately 400 gallons of wastewater have been released in Mills Bayou. Drinking water has not been...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

State Road 285 to close Tuesday-Friday for test missions

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – State Road 285 will close for test missions on several days this week beginning on Tuesday, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced. According to EAFB, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the road’s closure.
fsunews.com

Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
MILTON, FL
mypanhandle.com

A cold front takes down the nice weather

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The nice weather conditions will continue for a few more days. We should see the temps hanging in the 70s through Thursday. A slight chance of a shower on Tuesday but overall should be a dry day. Wednesday will be dry as well but the wind will be up as a cold front approaches our west. Thursday afternoon showers and storms arrive there is a low risk of severe weather but at the moment it’s just out of the range of being able to pick out the finer details. Check back on the forecast for more details on Thursday. Friday the rain chances stick around with a much cooler day as the cold front will still and a second piece of energy develops to out west. This should keep rain around most of the day Friday before clearing out for the weekend. As we had this past weekend it will be on the cooler side of things but should be a dry weekend again.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Crime in Panama City Beach

The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents The Last Five Years

This show is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. With brilliantly intricate music that is both gorgeous and heartbreaking, The Last Five Years is a beautifully compelling chronicle in the book of love.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL

