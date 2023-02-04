ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live

By Caden Keenan
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZboYe_0kcVNraW00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Texans looks forward to the festivities of February, from the Super Bowl and Daytona 500 to Valentine’s Day, some are also already starting to feel the first tingling of the upcoming allergy season.

However, when exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas. Not only can it depend on the weather, but also the region and the specific kind of allergy the person asking might be referring to. Because of that, someone with a cedar allergy in San Antonio might experience their allergy season months apart from someone in Cactus who is sensitive to ragweed pollen.

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

Here’s an overview of the common allergens around the Texas Panhandle, when they tend to rear their heads, and how to be prepared no matter when your allergy season falls.

How do allergies happen?

Allergies are physiological reactions, according to the BSA Health System in Amarillo , that happen when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance (an allergen) that someone has inhaled, touched, or eaten. When the immune system reacts to an allergen in the skin, eyes, stomach, nose, sinuses, throat, and lungs, people may experience classic allergy symptoms from itchy eyes to rashes and sneezing.

While much of the United States tends to see a break in allergies over the winter due to colder air, areas of Texas have been ranked on multiple health websites as some of the worst for common allergies. The more temperate climate in Texas, along with high winds and plant life, have contributed to at least one allergy season or another lasting through most of the year. Ragweed, cedar, and grass pollens can drift through the Texas air to some degree nearly all year round, and there are different types of allergy-worsening molds for both drier and more humid parts of the state.

Allergens on the High Plains

Across the state of Texas, as noted in a number of health blogs and allergy forecasts, the most common allergens include ragweed pollen, cedar tree pollen, grass pollen, and mold. However, the Texas Panhandle also shares a number of common allergens with New Mexico.

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

According to sources such as allergy forecasts, the New Mexico Department of Health, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology, common allergens throughout the year on the High Plains include:

Winter-Spring

  • Juniper (Cedar) trees can start releasing pollen as early as December and tend to peak in March or April, which makes it a prevalent allergen throughout the winter on the High Plains
  • Elm trees tend to release pollen through flowers and fruit and can start releasing it around January, reaching a peak in March or April.
  • Mulberry trees tend to be heavy pollinators and begin their season around mid-February to mid-April, which means they commonly end up a significant allergen in early spring.
  • “Cool-season” grasses often begin to bloom and spread pollen as soon as temperatures rise above freezing, including Kentucky bluegrass and tall fescue. During milder winters in the Texas Panhandle, this can mean these grasses could begin spreading pollen in December or January.

Spring-Summer

  • Cottonwood and ash trees are common on the High Plains and tend to release pollen through most of the spring and summer months.
  • Texas’ official state tree, the pecan, tends to pollinate around March and into May.
  • Oak trees tend to start their season in late March or early April, and often last through May.

Summer-Fall

  • Ragweed and other weed pollens tend to become more prevalent in the summer and early fall, peaking around August in a normal year.
  • Sagebrush tends to peak August and September, though its season can run from July through the end of October. It is often mistaken for tumbleweed but appears less common in Texas than in New Mexico.
  • Tumbleweeds, not to be mistaken with sagebrush, are one of the most prevalent allergens throughout summer and fall on the High Plains.
  • A wide array of grasses also release pollen through the summer and fall on the High Plains, including common “warm-season” grasses such as bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, and buffalograss.

All Year

  • Mold tends to spread easily indoors and in mild weather, which means it can become a problem as much in fall and winter around Texas as it can in spring and summer. Further, mold spores can be hardy enough to thrive in harsh and dry conditions, making them a significant allergen around the steppe climate of the High Plains as well as more humid areas of the state.
  • Dust and dander can also be significant allergens throughout the whole year across the High Plains, whether they are spread outdoors via high winds or inside homes and covering furniture and bedding material. This lends toward both being an issue whether the High Plains is experiencing a slushy winter or a tinderbox of a dry spring and summer.
Amazon to launch subscription prescription drug service

How to handle any ‘allergy season’

According to sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of New Mexico Health Sciences, there are a number of strategies people can take to protect against pollen and deal with the effects of allergies when they strike, including:

  • Checking local forecasts regularly for information on pollen levels and air quality, and planning to spend less time outdoors when levels will be high.
  • Taking prescribed allergy and asthma medications as prescribed by health care providers.
  • Avoiding touching eyes and face outside, and washing off and changing clothes once inside to clear away pollen buildup on skin and fabric.
  • Keeping windows and doors closed during pollen seasons and, if possible, using high-efficiency air filters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
  • Using over-the-counter allergy relief medications and methods such as antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays, and nasal cleansers such as neti pots to help clear sinuses and treat symptoms.

Altogether, working with health care professionals to identify allergy triggers and create an action plan can help minimize the impact of any “allergy season,” no matter where in Texas you are or what day of the year it is.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 6

A B Black
2d ago

allergy season around here is from January 1st thru December 31st...

Reply
6
Related
enchantingtexas.com

Ultimate West Texas Road Trip Itinerary

If you’re in the mood for adventure and a subtle whiff of vast, pristine plains, then a West Texas road trip is right up your alley. There are so many interesting sites to explore and charming towns with their own unique character in this part of Texas. Start with...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The Best Tubing Rivers In Texas To Float When It’s Hot Outside

When temperatures start to rise in Texas—which, let’s be honest, is most of the year—people beat the heat with a beloved warm-weather activity, and it’s not locking the door shut to keep all the good air-conditioning inside. Tubing down rivers has long been a favorite pastime of Texans (and Southerners in general) in the spring and summertime when everyone is just looking for a way to cool down. The affordable outdoor excursion offers old-fashioned fun for families and friends.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?

We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: February 4

On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
TEXAS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX

Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

One Texas city among best in the country to get married

HOUSTON (KIAH) Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many may think of popping the question, but it will cost you. The average wedding costs $28,000. However, there is one city in Texas that is ranked among the best to get married, according to a new study. Personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy