Saints 2022 Position Grades: Cornerback

Despite a 10-game loss of star CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans continued to provide outstanding coverage thanks to a surprising 2022 second-round draft choice. When fully intact, the New Orleans cornerback unit was borderline elite.

After struggling against the pass to start out the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints closed out the year strong. They ranked 14th in pass defense for the year, but allowed an average of less than 171 yards through the air over their last nine games.

Yes, incredible pressure up front and effective safety play were big factors. However, the Saints also benefited from outstanding cornerback play. Marshon Lattimore continued to be one of the league's best shutdown corners. Rookie Paulson Adebo, a third-round choice, played so well that he limited the snaps of Bradley Roby, a veteran trade acquisition.

Entering the 2022 campaign, the New Orleans cornerbacks were expected to be perhaps the strongest unit on the team. Would that turn out to be the case after an injury to one of the best players on the Saints roster?

Saints 2022 CB Grades

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore is one of the keys to the New Orleans defense. His ability to nullify an opponent’s best receiver one-on-one allows the team to be more aggressive and creative with their scheme.

The 26-year-old Lattimore got off to an uneven start in 2022. He was targeted just 11 times in four of the first five weeks, giving up only five catches for 31 yards. However, he was ejected in the fourth quarter of a Week Two loss to Tampa Bay and allowed 7 key catches for 94 yards in a Week Four loss to Minnesota. Then, he suffered rib and severe abdominal injuries in Week 5 against Seattle.

The injuries kept Lattimore out of action for 10 games. He missed just eight contests over the first five years of his career. Lattimore returned with a vengeance for the last two games. He intercepted a pass and returned it for the game-clinching touchdown in a Week 17 road win over the eventual NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. For the year, Lattimore had one interception, broke up four passes, and allowed just 60% completion percentage when targeted in seven games.

The Saints pass defense faltered little with their star corner sidelined. Instead, a surprising contributor emerged from their rookie draft class.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) battles for position with New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27). Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Eyebrows were raised when the Saints used a second-round pick, the 49th overall selection, on Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor. Many expected the physical Taylor to be converted to safety. That was not to be the case, as injuries pressed him into heavy duty.

A preseason injury and talent in front of him prevented the 24-year-old from seeing much time over the first half of the year. He wouldn't get his first significant action until Week 7--against Arizona Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins. For the rest of the year, Taylor would fortify the team’s defensive backfield.

Despite getting targeted frequently as a rookie, Taylor allowed just 48.5% completion percentage and broke up a team-high 11 passes in only 10 games. His athleticism and man coverage skills allowed New Orleans to continue being aggressive with their schemes.

Taylor missed a few chances at interceptions and drew a few flags, areas he must improve in 2023. However, his ability to lock onto the opposition's top receiver in Lattimore's absence kept the New Orleans defense at a high level.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) deflects a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year CB Paulson Adebo had a rocky season when compared to his rookie campaign. He missed three games early in the year with an ankle injury suffered late in preseason, something he dealt with all year.

Adebo struggled most of the season but finished the year with the same promise he showed as a rookie.

He broke up 7 throws, but allowed nearly 66% completion rate when targeted and surrendered six touchdowns in 11 games.

The 23-year-old Adebo should be an important part of the defense again next season. He's a physical player with good ball skills and natural coverage ability who should bounce back from a second year slump.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) makes a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY

Nine-year veteran Bradley Roby provided strong depth and was a quality spot-starter for the Saints. He gave up just 54% completion rate and one score when targeted.

The 30-year-old Roby broke up five passes and recovered two fumbles during the year. His veteran presence, along with ability to play outside and in the slot, was a valuable asset for the defense.

Roby, like Lattimore and Adebo, was affected by injury. He left early in a Week 7 loss at Arizona with a leg injury that sidelined him for four games.

The Saints brought in accomplished 12-year veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. a little before mid-season as an injury replacement. Down Lattimore, Adebo, and Roby for a stretch, Harris had to be pressed into heavy duty.

It was clear that the 33-year-old Harris' best days were behind him. Heavily targeted when on the field, he broke up three passes, forced a fumble, and recorded a sack. He also gave up nearly 77% completion percentage when targeted.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (10). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor was the saving grace for the secondary with Lattimore on the sideline and Adebo slumping. With all three together late in the season, along with Roby, New Orleans had arguably the league's best set of corners.

The Saints allowed less than 185 yards per game through the air, ranking second in the NFL. They locked down opposing receivers and held 10 teams under 200 net yards passing, including 8 of 10 opponents once Taylor was in full-time duty.

Lattimore, Taylor, and Adebo are all under the age of 28, with Taylor and Adebo on rookie contracts. Either Taylor or Adebo must contribute more in the slot for the defense in 2023, but the future is bright for the Saints at one of the NFL's most difficult positions.

Saints CB Grade = B