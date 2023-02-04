Read full article on original website
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
Xbox exclusive CrossfireX is shutting down, offering limited refunds
Smilegate Entertainment, the developer of the Xbox exclusive shooter CrossfireX, has announced that the game will shut down in the coming months.
EA's Iron Man Video Game Seemingly Enters Full Development
It looks as though Electronic Arts' upcoming Iron Man video game has now entered full production. In the back half of 2022, EA and Marvel Games confirmed that a new game tied to the character Iron Man was in the works at EA Motive. The project was said to be a third-person, single-player title that ...
Darkest Dungeon II now comes out with a release date, along with plans for a Steam Next Fest demo
In the last seven years there have been plenty of new entries in the unsettling genre. Even though a lot of things were as gritty and tough as 2016’s Darkest Dungeon, some of them have not found a way to get the stress out of all the repeated adventures into a mechanic. The young man looking for more opportunities to allow the poor to get closer in line with an ancient evil and an unspeakable evil, got his wish in 2019, when Darkest Dungeon II was first announced. After the long Early Access period on the Epic Games Store, it seems that the second in this series of gleeful and verbose crawlers is going to Steam and a 1.0 launch soon.
Hogwarts Legacy has over 100 side quests that impact the story
Hogwarts Legacy features difficult moral decisions for players to pickle through and there are a number of endings to reflect the unique path that they've journeyed on. Based on this statement from the game's narrative director, you'll want to think twice with every single side quest as there are over 100 that affect Hogwarts Legacy's overarching story.
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
Darkest Dungeon II announces full launch release date for May 2023
Darkest Dungeon II, an apocalyptic roguelike indie from developer and publisher Red Hook Studios, has just revealed that it will release a full 1.0 launch on May 8th, 2023. It will only be available on PC, via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s available to wishlist on Steam now.
How to Use ChatGPT as a Detailed and Interactive Text-Based RPG
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is arguably the most advanced AI currently freely available to the public. Thanks to the large data subsets it has been trained on, it can do a lot of amazing things, from programming to accounting. But perhaps, one of its most underestimated abilities is its storytelling.
Genshin Impact Klee build: Best weapons, artifacts, and teams
WITH her five-star rarity, Klee is a popular character in Genshin Impact, and if you have her, you’ll want to try her out. Using her Pyro skills, she can be a truly destructive force, creating bombs to blow up her enemies. She can serve as your main damage dealer,...
Monsters & Memories has expanded its testing to include some real players
The Monsters & Memories has already launched an email inviting fans to watch this indie film indie game by their own pace. The team said this move was crucial to getting the feedback that it needed to make a solid game. The bug fixes, the priorities that we are identified...
Here’s How Well PS Stores Easy Platinum Games Sell
We wrote in the short span about the easy platinum game PlayStation Store (shovelware, rather) that often plagues the storefronts and became a hot topic among players and trophy hunters. Just how good are these games? Heres an idea, courtesy of an indie developer behind such games. Easy Platinum games...
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
Dead Space Remake Developer Wants to Continue With the Series
Last month, Electronic Arts and EA Motive released a remake of the original Dead Space. Coming nearly 10 years after the last entry in the series, EA Motive had big shoes to fill. Thankfully, the remake released to universal acclaim, with many critics praising the way EA Motive improved on the original. Naturally, there are ...
Minecraft launches new education content before Safer Internet Day
Mojang announced a new addition to Minecraft’s Education line of releases as they launched Privacy Prodigy for Safer Internet Day. The content is really good for educating the children and adults (to the side of the kids with the parents and to help them) how to safeguard the privacy of their personal data while searching online. If you like learning Minecraft, you can download Minecraft’s education lessonbook or you can use it to buy the Bedrock version at home or to a class for free. We got more details, we got a few videos, and you can get more details about that, as well as the plan on the Xbox.
Overwatch 2 gets a One Punch Man crossover with anyone else except Doomfist
Overwatch 2 has become an ongoing collaboration; linking the games punchiest and brawliest character to the one and only Saitama for the one punch man. The One Punch Man anime is famous for its protagonist and punches a person a thing and ends the existence of another person a day by a second. While you could not be as content as the Doomfist if he didn’t get the same level of instant gratification, his mega-tie will continue with Saitama’s strong spirit of violence.
Play Vi like that, guide for the bo Vi jungle
Here is the full guide to play Vi in League of Legends season 13 like the godlike Chinese jungle player Bo. Image Credits | Riot Games. Guide Bo Vi Jungle Everything you need to know. Vi became popular both in solo and professional play during the new season of League...
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
No thanks, I'm out: this Lords of the Fallen boss might be even grosser than Dark Souls' Gaping Dragon
New screenshots showcase gorgeous environments and nightmarish bosses
Dino Crisis 2 HD textures wiki is available for download
SolidFireGaming released a preview-HD texture pack for the Dino Crisis 2. As the new video game called Dino Crisis 2 Rex-HD Project, this HD textures project is designed to update old-fashioned backgrounds. To demonstrate the improvements this mod brings, SolidFireGaming offers the following comparison video. And you can see how...
How does Hogwarts Legacy do? – The first review will vote on the first book
They are showing the first review of Hogwarts’s Legacy and the votes of the new WB Games game set in the Magical World often seem discrete, even if there’s a dwindling drop. At the time of putting in Hogwarts Legacy a Metascore for PS5-the only version that’s tested...
