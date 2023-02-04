Read full article on original website
How to play Hogwarts Legacy early starting today
How to play Hogwarts Legacy today around the world thanks to a simple New Zealand region switch
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
game-news24.com
PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros
Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Has Been Leaked, Revealing World Map Size and Locations
As developer Avalanche Studios ramps up to the Feb. 10 release of the controversial open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy, early copies seem to be spreading across the internet. The situation has led many to leak certain aspects of the game before launch, even reportedly showcasing the official world map. Article...
knowtechie.com
PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games
Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can still download the games to play as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023
January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy received the first day patch already
Hogwarts, which we remember will be available from Sept. 7 and Dec. 10 in Standard, has received a day’s update and the size of the download has changed from what had already been listed. PlayStation Game Size reports that the current version 1.000.003 weighs 79.713 GB. This is a hundred MB more than the previous version.
The Last of Us episode 4 fixed one of the biggest problems with the game
The Last of Us episode 4 includes a smart change from the original video game — and it's all thanks to the inclusion of Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen.
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
game-news24.com
Diablo 4 will be at the IGN Fan Fest in February. The Open Beta show is possible
On the February 13, 2023, IGN fan festival will take place at 11 a.m., Karsten Scholz (02/2023). For this reason, you can expect exclusive trailers and announcements from all four games, movies and movies. Another included: Diablo 4! In a tweet from his boss, rod Fergusson, the open beta of the hack and slash will be announced at the event.
game-news24.com
A new Call Of Duty patent describes an endless multiplayer mode that lasts a few years
Call of Duty would you like to play a match that never ends?. Activision seems to have plans for a multiplayer mode that potentially never ends, as long as at least one player is playing. Once a half ago a few generations ago, experiment was undertaken in terms of shooters...
