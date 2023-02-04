Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Kevin Bacon Wants to Remake This ’90s Horror Film: ‘I’m Just Waiting for the Call’
Here's a hint: the original movie also stars Reba McEntire.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
wegotthiscovered.com
A desperately dull superhero dud that was forgotten for a reason powers up on Netflix
Thanks to the explosion in popularity of the genre that’s been raging for well over 20 years at this point, countless filmmakers have thrown their hats into the ring to try and put a fresh spin on the superhero story. Even though it boasted an array of proven talent on either side of the camera, My Super Ex-Girlfriend was about the dampest squib you could imagine.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
Sundance: ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street (EXCLUSIVE)
Bleecker Street has acquired Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut “The Starling Girl,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Last November, Parmet was named one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch for 2023. Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically later this year. The deal is for North American rights. The drama follows 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), who struggles to find her place in the fundamentalist Christian community that raised her. According to the film’s official synopsis, “even her greatest joy — the church dance group — is tempered by worry that her love of dance is actually...
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of a classic that led to sequels, spinoffs, and prequels rolls the dice to win big on streaming
When the Rat Pack first gathered together for the star-studded original all the way back in 1960, they couldn’t have imagined that the brand would still be widely-recognized and hugely popular to this day, with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven the catalyst. Even though it’s been over 20...
‘1923’ Returns This Sunday: Here’s Everything We Learned in the Mid-Season Trailer
That whirlwind 45 second trailer promised one hell of a back half for Season 1, and we’re breaking down every... The post ‘1923’ Returns This Sunday: Here’s Everything We Learned in the Mid-Season Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
Collider
'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein': The (Almost) Perfect Adaptation of a Horror Classic
There are few words more synonymous with horror than Frankenstein. The story of the gifted but narcissistic Victor Frankenstein and his misguided pursuit to reanimate the dead is arguably the genre’s most enduring tale, and its flexibility has allowed for a constant stream of fresh interpretations that has made it a favorite for budding writers everywhere. It’s been over two hundred years since Mary Shelley composed her mournful ode to parental neglect and scientific experimentation gone wrong during the volcanic winter of 1816 (the so-called Year Without a Summer), and while time has done nothing to diminish its brilliance, the lax approach taken by its countless adaptations in the years since has made the original story appear increasingly disparate. Shelley’s novel is a very different beast than what centuries worth of reimaginings have decided the stereotypical image should be, and while a few have flirted with sticking closer to her vision, none have embraced this idea better than Kenneth Branagh’s appropriately titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a flawed but nevertheless compelling film that remains the strongest adaption of horror’s greatest story.
Collider
Andy Serkis to Serve as Executive Producer for 'The Monster Tale'
South Korea’s Climax Studio and Andy Serkis' Imaginarium Productions are teaming up to bring to life The Monster Tale, an upcoming project by Jason Kim, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish are attached as executive producers with Climax Studio founder Byun Seung-Min. While specific...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Collider
R-Rated Superman Movies Would Never Fly, Here’s Why
Among the many pieces of information dropped during James Gunn and Peter Safran's announcement of the properties involved in "Gods and Monsters", the first phase of their DC Cinematic Universe, was news that a reboot of the Superman franchise, Superman: Legacy, would be released in 2025. We know that the plan is for a younger Superman, the film isn't an origin story, and it is inspired in part by the classic DC series All-Star Superman from creators Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. This film will be made targeting a PG-13 rating. While an R-rating isn't in the cards for Superman this time around, is there a case to be made for an R-rated Superman movie?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.
Collider
Paul Mescal’s 'Aftersun' Performance Is a Masterclass in Taking Risks
Being a young actor can be incredibly difficult. What you do as soon as you break onto the scene can define you for the rest of your life. Elijah Wood, for better or worse, will always be known as Frodo, rather than for his excellent work in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or Sin City. Paul Mescal was at this defining moment of his career after the smash hit Normal People, where he portrayed a young Irish man working his way through the ups and downs of a tumultuous romance. Sure, there was a lot of depth and vulnerability to his performance, but it seemed that he would end up as another young actor staying in a lane, instead of taking challenging, daring roles.
Jack Harlow Meditates Courtside in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake First Teaser (Video)
Jack Harlow’s film debut in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake is finally here, and we are getting a “First Class,” first look into the Kenya Barris-written flick. The remake, which riffs on the 1992 comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, stars Harlow and Sinqua Walls as an unsuspecting duo who wins a fortune in pickup basketball by hustling their opponents.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Proves That Humans Are Still the Worst
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. One of the themes indicative of dystopian and/or creature-based media is the concept that living human beings are far worse than mindless fictional monsters. In the newest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) indicates as much; he explains to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that they camp in the woods overnight not to hide from roaming Infected, but from autonomous people who would do the pair far worse harm than a robbery. Indeed, Episode 4's enemies are a guerrilla group of humans. In this way, the fourth episode both doubled down on a zombie media trope and elevated it with additional nuance.
Comments / 0