Read full article on original website
Related
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Movies So Good They Should Have Won an Oscar – But Didn’t
The 95th Academy Awards nominations have just been released; and as with every round of nominations, some critically acclaimed films were shut out completely. One particularly surprising omission this Oscars season is the historical action film “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as a general in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. (Here are 25 […]
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu
So the time's come to watch a new scary movie? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to...
Collider
The Weirdest Horror Movies of the 1980s
As of today, the 1980s is arguably still the most celebrated decade in horror. We got slashers galore, out-of-this-world body horror, and creature features that made the classic Universal monsters look tame. Everything felt possible. Small studios could compete with the big guys, and it was a time right before CGI really took off when practical effects were at their absolute peak. With horror films coming out faster than you could blink, the 80s are guaranteed to have produced a film that fit even the pickiest viewer’s fancy.
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
9 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023
Each year Netflix bestows a slate of original films on its subscribers. This year, the list of films is extensive, ranging from cute rom-coms to action thrillers to awards-worthy dramas. While we’re excited for all of them to grace our living room TV screens, there are a few that are most anticipated.
New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works
Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
ABC News
Oscars 2023: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees
With the 2023 Oscar nominations being revealed, the clock is now ticking for movie fans to catch up on all the nominees before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The 10 films nominated for best picture are a good place to start, since they're competing for the top prize. This year's...
Comments / 0