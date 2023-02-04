ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. Paxton claims that these changes burden property owners in Texas by forcing them to comply with “onerous new regulations” when Lesser Prairie-Chickens are found on their land.
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: February 8th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. P.M. wintry mix north. High of 48°. Winds N 20-25 MPH. A clear and cold night is in store for...
Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter, potentially bringing big changes to one of the most valuable seafood industries in the country. Fishers are required to measure lobsters from eyes to...
Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety...
US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant was convicted Tuesday of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. The trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born U.S. citizen, was the latest in a series...
Six dead after gunmen target occupants of home in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Police say they have restored order to a neighborhood where six people were fatally shot on Wednesday. Residents reported gunfire around 2 p.m. at the Urbi Villas del Prado neighborhood in Juarez’s Lower Valley. The incident involved several people arriving in vehicles and targeting occupants of one of the homes; some ran out of the dwelling and were pursued by the gunmen, police told reporters at the scene.
How to send a chimp a valentine. Yes, really.

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of retired chimps in Northwest Louisiana hopes to get a lot of love this Valentine’s Day. If you adore the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world, sending valentines to chimps may be the best thing you’ve thought of doing Feb. 14.
