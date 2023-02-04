Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
My Hero Academia: refeens Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is a very beautiful experience
My Hero Academia can count on a lot of character-loving public, among the heroes of life. In the students of 1A-A High School there are for example Momo Yaoyorozu, often in various cosplays. Now, refeen he offers us his own cosplay by Momo Yaoyorozu in his heroine costume. refeen proposes...
It’s Just Under 115 Days Til Fast X Finally Hits Theaters, And Ludacris Has Some Thoughts About Filming
With Fast X hitting the big screen in May, Ludacris shared his thoughts on social media about shooting the Fast & Furious movies.
Collider
'Fast & Furious' Legacy Trailer Brings the Original Crew Back Together
Fast X is soon approaching and nostalgia is running high among the fans of the franchise. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers of the franchise are releasing a trailer of a past movie every day counting down to the release of the trailer for the newest installment. The latest movie to get a trailer is the 2009 Fast and Furious which saw Dom and Brian teaming up to take down a drug lord. The trailer takes us back to Mexico with Dom and the gang. The action-packed trailer hits the nostalgic factor right by featuring actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot among others. It shines a light on the emotional stakes and banter between Dom and Brian that was the highlight of the feature after the events of the previous films.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn announces new ‘Batman’ movie featuring the unexpected debut of another Wayne
James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 gets release date, full list of animation studios
Volume 2 consists of shorts from studios around the world
Vin Diesel Teases "Fast X" With a New Poster and Trailer Premiere Date
Buckle up, Fast & Furious fans: the franchise's 10th main installment, "Fast X," is on the horizon, and we finally have our first look at it. On Jan. 31, veteran star Vin Diesel teased his return as Dominic "Dom" Toretto by sharing a mysterious "Fast X" poster on Instagram. "We're almost there… We can't wait to share a taste of what's coming…," he captioned it, also confirming that the film's first trailer will debut on Feb. 10.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
ComicBook
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
game-news24.com
Avatar 2 boxes: Two movies are stronger this weekend
The third of the third king at the age of 18 was reopened on February 5:23, v. Jusuf Hatic. The last of Avatar two on the cinemas seemed to have been dawning on the weekend, with two newcomers taking the lead up to The Way of Water. Since the movie...
game-news24.com
Here is the opening movie for the Atelier Ryza 3
A series of Atelier Ryza 3 news shows up in new art, the opening movie, and gameplay additions. Another example was the series Illustrator Toridamonos new piece featuring Ryza. People watch the trailer and listen to the opening of the story. Finally, there are details about the atelier building, world quests and Puni-raising mechanics.
ComicBook
Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.
game-news24.com
That’s actually so weird: Doublelift explains why LeTigress TSM monologue missed the mark
Two LCS teams who quickly escaped the defeat and get the cup for themselves had all their matches defeatedTSM and 100 Thieves. For the audience to watch the match, the LCS broadcasting team produced a segment that was filled with Reddit and Twitter posts on the TSM controversy that happened in 2022.
411mania.com
Sony Developing I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel, Original Stars In Talks To Return
I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of the more famous slashers that followed in Scream’s wake, and now a new sequel is in the works. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures is working on a new film in the franchise, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). In addition, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. — whose characters survived the original film and its sequel — are in talks to return.
game-news24.com
Overwatch 2 gets a One Punch Man crossover with anyone else except Doomfist
Overwatch 2 has become an ongoing collaboration; linking the games punchiest and brawliest character to the one and only Saitama for the one punch man. The One Punch Man anime is famous for its protagonist and punches a person a thing and ends the existence of another person a day by a second. While you could not be as content as the Doomfist if he didn’t get the same level of instant gratification, his mega-tie will continue with Saitama’s strong spirit of violence.
game-news24.com
Marvel Snaps Quantum-Themed Season continues, Infinite Rank Cardback Rewards are Back
The first Tuesday of the month is Tuesday – and so now is the year of another big picture film that you have got to look forward to. This season is very busy with the release of the Ant-Man movie. See the new dev diary below. The season pass...
What to read to prepare for James Gunn's new DC movie and TV universe
James Gunn said that acclaimed comic stories by Grant Morrison, Tom King, and others will lay the groundwork for his new DC universe.
game-news24.com
This year’s series Assassins Creed Valhalla is on the same track as the first Assassins Creed Video Game
The first video game soundtrack to win the Grammy. ComposerStephanie Economou has won the award for her work on the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. Assassins Creed Valhalla composer shocked by the win. Economou said she was shocked and surprised to win a Grammy. In an interview published on the Recording...
game-news24.com
The video is taken from Arcane Engine 5
The film was released last week. Now, the TV assistants show what the replica shows. In a video, a copy of the Ark: Survival Volved island map from Unreal Engine 5.1 circulated online. The fan developer and YouTuber has recently published three new videos in which he gives further insight into his work.
game-news24.com
Batman 2 is now official and has a release date!
Since you didn’t know, everything has changed in the DC universe. Warner Bros. decided to change the direction of its Cinematographic Universe, putting James Gunn in charge of all the projects that ought to be able to reach the big screen in the coming years. Where does Batman 2 make this? Well, that’ll continue to happen, such a success of the first film. Cependant, this project won’t go far in the major DC Universe timeline.
