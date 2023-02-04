Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
The Last of Us' Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Break Down Bill, Frank and the Episode That Wrecked Us
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us. To take a note from Linda Ronstadt, I think I’m going to be talking about this week’s The Last of Us for a long, long time. Episode 3, which aired Sunday, introduced us to a gruff survivalist named Bill (played by Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman) who was perfectly happy as the lone, post-Outbreak Day survivor in his Massachusetts suburb. But when an affable man named Frank (White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett) stumbles onto Bill’s property and winds up staying for lunch, the two become an unlikely romantic pair. The course of...
Collider
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
‘Frasier’: Toks Olagundoye Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series
EXCLUSIVE: The Frasier sequel series for Paramount+ has rounded out its series regular cast by adding Toks Olagundoye (The Neighbors). From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Olagundoye will play Olivia, head of the psych department at an Ivy League university. She projects confidence, warmth, and professionalism—in other words, the opposite of how completely unglued she...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Be Prepared to Scream Bloody Murder as Elizabeth Faces a Tragic Ending
The week of February 6 will change the show forever. Previews don’t get a whole lot tenser than the one that General Hospital has dropped for this week’s episodes. Every time you think your blood pressure can’t get any higher, whoops, there it goes — getting higher still!
All the New Romance Movies Airing on Hallmark Channel in February 2023
Love is in the air at Hallmark Channel this February, with four brand-new movie premieres, plus new episodes of 'The Way Home.'
Neal McDonough, Sean Astin Join ‘The Shift’; Brainstorm Media Acquires ‘Acidman’ With Dianna Agron, Thomas Haden Church; Hope Runs High Takes BAFTA-Nominated Doc ‘Rebellion’ — Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), Sean Astin (Stranger Things) and Rose Reid (Finding You) will join Kristoffer Polaha, John Billingsley, Jason Marsden, Nolan North, Emily Rose and more in the sci-fi thriller The Shift, which has entered production in Birmingham, AL. The film written and directed by Brock Heasley marks the first original theatrical effort from Angel Studios, the studio behind the crowdfunded streaming series The Chosen. Plot details are under wraps. But Liz Tabish, Paras Patel and Jordan Walker Ross will also feature in the cast of the pic from Ken Carpenter’s Nook Lane Entertainment. McDonough is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Proves That Humans Are Still the Worst
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. One of the themes indicative of dystopian and/or creature-based media is the concept that living human beings are far worse than mindless fictional monsters. In the newest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) indicates as much; he explains to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that they camp in the woods overnight not to hide from roaming Infected, but from autonomous people who would do the pair far worse harm than a robbery. Indeed, Episode 4's enemies are a guerrilla group of humans. In this way, the fourth episode both doubled down on a zombie media trope and elevated it with additional nuance.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Craig Mazin Gave Some of the Best Advice ‘in TV Development History’ to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators
The 'Game of Thrones' unaired pilot was infamously bad. It turns out Craig Mazin, creator of 'The Last of Us,' is partially responsible for turning that around.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Will Premiere Early on HBO Max
Fans of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will get to see them early next week if they're subscribed to HBO Max. The Last of Us will premiere Episode 5 two days early on Friday, February 10 exclusively on the streamer and HBO On Demand before airing on the linear network at its usual time on Sunday, February 12.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Took Inspiration From Vince Gilligan in More Ways Than One
'The Last of Us' showrunner Craig Mazin took inspiration from Vince Gilligan, who created shows such as 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul.'
Rick And Morty Characters That Will Need To Be Recast Following Justin Roiland's Firing
Justin Roiland is leaving a lot of characters on Rick and Morty for someone new to voice.
Collider
'GLOW' Season 4: Kate Nash Shares Behind the Scenes Images From Cancelled Series
Netflix’s GLOW is a show that made fans worldwide laugh, broke their hearts, and amply inspired them. The story loosely based on the real pro-wrestling TV show from the 1980s, The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling, managed to capture hearts, tickled one to the core, and had everything a dramedy should and then some. While the series was axed prematurely at the onset of the pandemic fans and cast keep finding ways to revisit the series in one way or another.
Comments / 0