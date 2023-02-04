Read full article on original website
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Partridge, former Ole Miss DC, reportedly lands Big Ten job
Chris Partridge has been hired as an assistant coach at Michigan, per a report. That’s according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, who notes that Partridge previously coached for the Wolverines from 2015-19. He was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22. It’s not yet clear what...
Forecasting what this year's Dandy Dozen might look like
Today, we engage in an exercise in futility. Every year, the state's newpaper, the Clarion Ledger, puts out its list of what it calls "the Dandy Dozen." It is the top 12 prospects inside the state of Mississippi. As our attention begins to float toward the 2024 class, we thought we might give it an early stab at predicting what the Dandy Dozen might look like when it is finally released in August. These picks are in no order. So without further adieu, let's roll out our early predictions for which prospects might make the newspaper's Dandy Dozen this summer. Let us know who you think we left off and who we got right. We'll revisit this list in the springtime...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions
Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
biloxinewsevents.com
Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam
Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
hottytoddy.com
Spotlight on Double Decker Headliners
The Double Decker Arts Festival will once again, be a two-day event, on April 28 and 29. While the entire event showcases the talents of many local artists and offers great food choices, the music is what drives the crowds to Oxford. Hotty Toddy News will run bios on each...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals
One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
wcbi.com
University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
WREG
Tunica County schools to hold job fair on Feb 11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County School District is hiring teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year. They have announced a hiring event for ALL positions. The event will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the Tunica Middle School Gym. The address is 2486 Highway 61 in Tunica, MS 38676.
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Mississippi university offers grants to community organizations
The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
Power restoration work to start Monday morning for Holly Springs residents
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Power restoration efforts will start Monday morning for Holly Springs residents who have been in the dark since Jan. 31. Northcentral Electric Cooperative has been called upon by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to assist in power restoration for customers. Initial damage and material...
