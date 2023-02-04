ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Partridge, former Ole Miss DC, reportedly lands Big Ten job

Chris Partridge has been hired as an assistant coach at Michigan, per a report. That’s according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, who notes that Partridge previously coached for the Wolverines from 2015-19. He was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22. It’s not yet clear what...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Forecasting what this year's Dandy Dozen might look like

Today, we engage in an exercise in futility. Every year, the state's newpaper, the Clarion Ledger, puts out its list of what it calls "the Dandy Dozen." It is the top 12 prospects inside the state of Mississippi. As our attention begins to float toward the 2024 class, we thought we might give it an early stab at predicting what the Dandy Dozen might look like when it is finally released in August. These picks are in no order. So without further adieu, let's roll out our early predictions for which prospects might make the newspaper's Dandy Dozen this summer. Let us know who you think we left off and who we got right. We'll revisit this list in the springtime...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions

Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
OXFORD, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam

Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Spotlight on Double Decker Headliners

The Double Decker Arts Festival will once again, be a two-day event, on April 28 and 29. While the entire event showcases the talents of many local artists and offers great food choices, the music is what drives the crowds to Oxford. Hotty Toddy News will run bios on each...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Tunica County schools to hold job fair on Feb 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County School District is hiring teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year. They have announced a hiring event for ALL positions. The event will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the Tunica Middle School Gym. The address is 2486 Highway 61 in Tunica, MS 38676.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi university offers grants to community organizations

The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS

