Read full article on original website
Related
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
game-news24.com
PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros
Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
Bully 2 Developer Finally Reveals More About Rockstar's Canceled Game
"Bully," Rockstar's action-adventure game that brought chaos to the schoolyard, has had fans guessing about a sequel for years. There were never any announcements or plans made public from Rockstar, but fans hoped it was on the way. Then, in 2019, there was a leak about the development of "Bully 2" being canceled. Now, more information about what "Bully 2" looked like before Rockstar pulled the plug has been shared.
EA's Iron Man Video Game Seemingly Enters Full Development
It looks as though Electronic Arts' upcoming Iron Man video game has now entered full production. In the back half of 2022, EA and Marvel Games confirmed that a new game tied to the character Iron Man was in the works at EA Motive. The project was said to be a third-person, single-player title that ...
game-news24.com
Corsairs Legacy demo is released
The matter is not yet reached before the release of a full-fledged prologue. The Mauris team behind the pirate action game Corsairs Legacy released a demo. You can download this from the main game’s page on Steam. In the demonstration versions, you can fight and board seacraft. Thanks to...
EA's Monster Hunter-like has no plans for microtransactions, all post-launch content will be free
Wild Hearts will be getting more monsters, but you're not going to have to pay for them.
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Has Fans Worried About the End of Physical Games
A new Xbox rumor has fans worried about the end of physical games. Every year, digital gaming grows in popularity, largely due to the convenience of buying games digitally. That said, the combination of collectors and those gaming on a budget -- as physical games go on sale quicker and deeper, and they can be traded back in and shared -- has been enough to keep the retail market alive. Further, in parts of the world, where a good Internet connection is impossible, digital gaming isn't really an option. All of this suggests the physical games market is going nowhere, however, a new rumor has some questioning this line of thinking.
Dead Space Remake Developer Wants to Continue With the Series
Last month, Electronic Arts and EA Motive released a remake of the original Dead Space. Coming nearly 10 years after the last entry in the series, EA Motive had big shoes to fill. Thankfully, the remake released to universal acclaim, with many critics praising the way EA Motive improved on the original. Naturally, there are ...
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
game-news24.com
How did the UK football team take the Apex Legends ALGS London LAN? What would plans if the regional quotas were scrapped for the future of the EMEA ALGS region?
My photos are credited to Jonas Kontautas. The ‘Appex Legends’ world Series (GSM) runs all the 23 LAN tournaments in London this year. Split 1 playoffs found their home at the Copper Box on the weekend. However, the two of the EMEA Alges region failed to meet expectations...
game-news24.com
Here’s How Well PS Stores Easy Platinum Games Sell
We wrote in the short span about the easy platinum game PlayStation Store (shovelware, rather) that often plagues the storefronts and became a hot topic among players and trophy hunters. Just how good are these games? Heres an idea, courtesy of an indie developer behind such games. Easy Platinum games...
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 marked a massive change in the course of game design
In the late summer of 1997, just about a quarter century ago, GoldenEye 007 stuck itself firmly into the cartridge slot and mental landscape of a generation. Pierce Brosnan’s perfectly sculpted hairdo and the 007 logo peeked out from the curved dome of the Nintendo 64’s dark plastic slab, watching over countless hours spent in lo-poly shootouts, plastic trident controllers clutched in sweaty hands during endless split-screen deathmatch rounds.
game-news24.com
How does Hogwarts Legacy do? – The first review will vote on the first book
They are showing the first review of Hogwarts’s Legacy and the votes of the new WB Games game set in the Magical World often seem discrete, even if there’s a dwindling drop. At the time of putting in Hogwarts Legacy a Metascore for PS5-the only version that’s tested...
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
game-news24.com
Play Vi like that, guide for the bo Vi jungle
Here is the full guide to play Vi in League of Legends season 13 like the godlike Chinese jungle player Bo. Image Credits | Riot Games. Guide Bo Vi Jungle Everything you need to know. Vi became popular both in solo and professional play during the new season of League...
game-news24.com
Mina Mendes announced the Miami-CoD LAN event with Florus Mutineers. She becomes co-owner of the UK esports org Aw0babobs
Mina Mendes is back with a Miami coD LAN, and has become a co-owner of the esports website. Miami CoD LAN is located in Miami. Mina Mendes is getting involved with the Call of Duty League team, the Florida Mutineers, and After Dark Esports. This month, the Miami CoD is going to create a LAN.
Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo seem to skip E3 in 2023
Post-Covid comeback likely without the big three.
game-news24.com
The video is taken from Arcane Engine 5
The film was released last week. Now, the TV assistants show what the replica shows. In a video, a copy of the Ark: Survival Volved island map from Unreal Engine 5.1 circulated online. The fan developer and YouTuber has recently published three new videos in which he gives further insight into his work.
bleedingcool.com
Knight Vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur Announced
PQube and Gambir Studio revealed Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur will be released for PC and consoles in 2023. PQube and Gambir Studio have revealed a new game on the way as Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is coming to PC and consoles. The game is a bit of an RPG action-adventure game with some roguelite elements as you play a knight who is clearing out enemies throughout the kingdom, including massive monsters that you'll need to figure out how to take down. The game has only just been announced so there aren't a ton of details out there about it beyond what we have below, but we do know they're planning a 2023 release. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer at the bottom.
Fans Think PlayStation's New PS5 Ad Teases More Uncharted
A new ad for the PlayStation 5 has some fans thinking a new "Uncharted" might be in the cards for the console. It's been a hot minute since Sony's last mainline entry in its premiere treasure-hunting adventure game series. 2016's "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" capped off Nathan Drake's adventures in a thrilling spectacle, but years have gone by without any full-fledged follow-up. Since then, the only major additional titles in the series have been a standalone DLC expansion for "Uncharted 4" in 2017, titled "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," and 2022's "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection," which remastered both "Uncharted 4" and its expansion.
Comments / 0