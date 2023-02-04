PQube and Gambir Studio revealed Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur will be released for PC and consoles in 2023. PQube and Gambir Studio have revealed a new game on the way as Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur is coming to PC and consoles. The game is a bit of an RPG action-adventure game with some roguelite elements as you play a knight who is clearing out enemies throughout the kingdom, including massive monsters that you'll need to figure out how to take down. The game has only just been announced so there aren't a ton of details out there about it beyond what we have below, but we do know they're planning a 2023 release. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer at the bottom.

1 DAY AGO