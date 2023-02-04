ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Remains No. 1 Team In Week 14 Polls

No. 1 - Purdue. Receiving Votes: Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Northwestern. Receiving Votes: Rutgers, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Northwestern. While it’s been a tough last few weeks for the Big Ten in the weekly polls, the league has trended up in the rankings the last few weeks and this week was certainly a statement. Purdue remained No. 1 in both polls, Indiana rose, and Rutgers moved into the top 25 in the AP Poll as well. The Hoosiers are trending up well, moving up to 18th. If Indiana can find a way to knock off Rutgers on Tuesday, there’s no telling how far Indiana could rise.
2/4 Big Ten Recap: Indiana Beats No. 1 Purdue

The Big Ten had a monster slate on Saturday, highlighted by a rivalry showdown in Bloomington between Indiana and Purdue. Fans also got to enjoy a battle between Illinois and Iowa and two other important contests. Let’s take a look at what happened. Game of the Night:. -No. 21...
