No. 1 - Purdue. Receiving Votes: Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Northwestern. Receiving Votes: Rutgers, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Northwestern. While it’s been a tough last few weeks for the Big Ten in the weekly polls, the league has trended up in the rankings the last few weeks and this week was certainly a statement. Purdue remained No. 1 in both polls, Indiana rose, and Rutgers moved into the top 25 in the AP Poll as well. The Hoosiers are trending up well, moving up to 18th. If Indiana can find a way to knock off Rutgers on Tuesday, there’s no telling how far Indiana could rise.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO