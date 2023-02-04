ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department .

At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, police said.

Photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows multiple bullet strikes fired from the suspect’s firearm at the police officers’ front vehicle window.

The two officers returned gunfire at the suspect, striking his vehicle as he sped away. An investigation was launched and led officers to a residence in the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue.

During the operation to apprehend the suspect, a male was located in the backyard of the home and began firing at the officers. A police officer with the department’s MERGE (Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment) unit sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Saturday afternoon, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan responded to the incident:

This is an active investigation. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

