Effective: 2023-02-06 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 14:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.9 feet through late Tuesday, then begin to fall reaching 20 feet on Wednesday, February 15th. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 02/01/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO