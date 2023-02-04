Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Low areas along the river are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.3 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Columbia 17.0 17.5 Mon 7 pm CST 17.1 16.7 16.3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, Water begins to cover Warrior`s Trail Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bovina 28.0 32.3 Mon 7 pm CST 33.0 33.5 34.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 14:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.9 feet through late Tuesday, then begin to fall reaching 20 feet on Wednesday, February 15th. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 02/01/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 14:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.9 feet through late Tuesday, then begin to fall reaching 20 feet on Wednesday, February 15th. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 02/01/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0