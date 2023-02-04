ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

AMD Proves Intel's Problems Belong to Intel -- Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

By Nicholas Rossolillo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Headed into AMD 's (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 2022 earnings report, the burning question on investors' minds was whether Intel 's (NASDAQ: INTC) disastrous financial update the week prior would bleed over onto AMD. The short answer: AMD is fine.

The longer answer is a bit more nuanced, because the semiconductor industry (specifically the part dealing with PCs and laptops) is in the midst of one of the worst downturns in decades. However, as consumer electronics spending comes down from its early pandemic fervor, AMD is well-positioned to excel because it had already pivoted to enterprise markets as its primary moneymaker.

And in my book, that makes AMD stock a buy right now.

AMD looks very different from Intel these days

Before digging into the numbers, I believe there are two very important developments investors need to keep in mind. First, data centers (the computing units for the cloud, AI, and high-performance business computing of all kinds) are a secular growth trend that is propelling the semiconductor industry higher. AMD is -- and has been -- obliterating Intel on this front as it soaks up some of Intel's decades-long leadership in enterprise computing.

Second, AMD completed an all-stock acquisition of Xilinx in February 2022 , cementing enterprise markets as its primary revenue generator. While it also most certainly caters to enterprise computing, Intel is still very much a consumer-centric business.

With that in mind, let's acknowledge AMD's Q4 2022 results were far from perfect. Overall revenue grew 16% year over year to $5.6 billion, thanks to the addition of Xilinx sales, which it did not have a year ago. Profit margins also contracted as AMD restricts the sale of new chips (again, primarily PCs and laptops, but also some enterprise products too) to help its manufacturing partners burn off excess inventory.

However, and this is a big "however," AMD still grew in 2022 when adding Xilinx's results into the mix as if it were part of the equation in 2021. In other words, AMD-plus-Xilinx expanded in 2022 compared to 2021. Combined pro forma revenue of the two chip designers was $24.1 billion in 2022, up 20% from $20.1 billion in 2021.

Intel's 2022 revenue fell 20% to $63.1 billion from $79 billion in 2021. Intel did exit some small non-core business in the last year, but the point is still that Intel's problems are unique to it.

But this is an AMD article, so here's a look at how AMD fared in Q4 2022. Note that most of AMD's "embedded" segment is made up of Xilinx, which hauled in just $1.01 billion in revenue in the comparable quarter a year ago, when it was still an independent entity. Basically, Xilinx was a huge win for AMD to close out 2022.

AMD Segment

Q4 2022 Revenue

YoY Change

Data Center

$1.7 billion

42%

Client (PCs and laptops)

$903 million

-51%

Gaming (PC gaming and video game consoles)

$1.6 billion

-7%

Embedded (mostly Xilinx)

$1.4 billion

1,868%

Data source: AMD.

A top bet on enterprise computing investment

Data centers and "embedded" systems from Xilinx (communications, automotive, 5G wireless and internet infrastructure, healthcare, aerospace, etc.) were 55% of AMD's total revenue in Q4 2022. That's significant, because CEO Lisa Su and the top team expect these two areas to continue growing in 2023. This will likely be offset by continued weakness in consumer-facing "client" and "gaming" through the first half of 2023 before returning to growth.

AMD is forecasting a 10% year-over-year decline in revenue in Q1 2023 as it begins to lap its Xilinx acquisition. Adjusted gross margin will be about 50%, which compares to 53% in Q1 2022, so expect an earnings-per-share decline to kick off 2023.

However, AMD is echoing sentiments expressed by other chip designers. The first half of 2023 could be rough as inventories of PCs and laptops continue to be burned off, resulting in lower revenue and profitability for AMD. However, enterprise markets should act as a bulwark against this pain before consumer and enterprise revenue both see a strong finish to 2023 -- based on AMD's current insight on customer spending habits.

Besides having the bulk of its sales now pointed at secular growth drivers from enterprise computing, AMD is also still "digesting" elevated expenses related to purchasing Xilinx. That bodes well for profit margins bottoming and resuming their expansion later this year as well. As of this writing, AMD stock trades for 100 times 2022 earnings per share, but only 24 times one-year forward earnings per share estimates. On a free cash flow basis, AMD trades for about 41 times 2022 free cash flow generated.

AMD is likely to get a bit more "expensive" in the next two quarters as it continues to deal with depressed PC and laptop chip sales. However, the company has a clear path to growth in the back half of 2023 and into 2024. This is a great chip stock worth buying now if you believe it can keep the pressure on Intel over the long term and keep gobbling up market share.

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
msn.com

PayPal Analyst Downgrades Stock Citing Branded Checkout Market Share Loss To Apple Pay

Raymond James analyst John Davis downgraded PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Outperform to Market Perform. PayPal's strong start in 2023 versus the S&P 500 and the analyst's cautious stance over 4Q results led to the re-rating. While most investors expect initial 2023 revenue growth guidance to come in below the Street, Davis believes the 2023 top-line outlook will imply flat to negative growth for branded checkout, likely resulting in the share loss narrative growing even louder. Given new disclosures breaking out TPV by segment and specifically branded checkout and Braintree and unbranded, Davis' math suggests branded checkout likely lost share in 2022. More importantly, the analyst believes an initial 2023 revenue outlook below 7-8% would imply flat to negative growth for branded checkout, given that Braintree and unbranded should account for 400-500 bps of revenue growth, and OVAS should add another 200-300 bps. Unfortunately, given Salesforce Inc's (NYSE: CRM) cyber week data, which suggested Paypal branded checkout lost share (primarily to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay) as processed payments declined 6% Y/Y, the analyst believes the burden of proof has shifted to PYPL and fear the 2023 revenue outlook won't help. The analyst expects incremental cost cuts from additional layoffs to largely offset top-line weakness and expects the EPS guide to align with the Street. While the analyst is confident in management's ability to cut costs and likely exceed the prior EPS guide of 15%+ in 2023, the margin trajectory in 2024 and beyond is less clear as cost cuts will be in the rearview mirror and Braintree and unbranded will likely drive the majority of growth. Although the stock is still relatively inexpensive, Davis moved to the sidelines as he believed significant multiple expansion would prove difficult if branded checkout loses material share. Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 3% at $83.08 on the last check Monday.
NASDAQ

Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Benzinga

Buy Splunk, Sell Datadog: Analyst Lays Out 2023 Strategy For IT Investors

There is likely to be a slowdown in enterprise software spending growth in 2023. “Commentary by IT buyers, vendors, and channel partners suggests very low IT purchasing in the first half,” according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Enterprise Software Analyst: Michael Turits said in the note that there...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy