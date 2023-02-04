ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS buying spree continues with $10.6B Oak Street deal

CVS Health is plunging deeper into primary care services, buying primary care provider Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion. The drugstore chain said Wednesday it would pay $39 per share in cash for each share of Oak Street in a deal expected to close this year. Oak Street runs...
