Read full article on original website
Related
CVS buying spree continues with $10.6B Oak Street deal
CVS Health is plunging deeper into primary care services, buying primary care provider Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion. The drugstore chain said Wednesday it would pay $39 per share in cash for each share of Oak Street in a deal expected to close this year. Oak Street runs...
New online tool could help behavioral health patients find care more quickly
RALEIGH, N.C. — Doctors say the number of people needing behavioral health care is on the rise. One in five people in North Carolina are currently experiencing a behavioral health issue. The state has a new online tool to get patients where they need to be – and reduce...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0