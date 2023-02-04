Read full article on original website
Officials hoping to have Kamehameha Highway reopened Monday following rockfall shutdown
This Big Island paddler didn't let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water. The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke'ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water.
Update/Open: Maui Veterans Highway closure due to single vehicle accident
Maui Veterans Highway is closed south bound between Hansen Road and Mehameha Loop and north bound from Piʻilani Highway, due to a single motor vehicle accident.
Nearly half of traffic deaths due to drugs; Hawai‘i police urge motorists to drive sober
With impairment playing a role in half of all traffic fatalities on Big Island roads in recent years, Hawai'i Island police are urging motorists to think twice before driving impaired. While most people are aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, many are less aware of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs.
Scheduled aerial inspections of Hawaiian Electric lines slated to start Feb. 7
To improve system reliability, Hawaiian Electric will conduct quarterly aerial inspections of its major overhead transmission lines from Feb. 7-10. The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.
Two Die In Fiery Crash At Waikoloa Intersection
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway. (BIVN) – Two people are dead and one person hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway on Sunday morning.
Kapaʻa man hospitalized after collision in Līhuʻe
Kaua'i Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle collision
Stormy weather, lightning strikes hit Hawaii
It has been a wet start to the weekend for the western half of Hawaii, especially in Kauai County.
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains continue.
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected by Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with increased showers spreading to the smaller islands Monday night and Tuesday.
Maui firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain
A Maui-based firefighter died on Saturday, a little over a week after he was swept into a storm drain and carried out to sea while responding to heavy floods on the Hawaiian island. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, had been injured during the storms on Jan. 27 and died after a "roller coaster" stay at the hospital, his family and the county said. The incident happened just over a week ago as Maui was placed under a flash flood warning. County officials said on Jan. 30 that Evans-Dumaran had been responding to storm conditions in Kihei, an area along Maalaea Bay on the island.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023
Wind speeds may reach advisory levels during the latter half of the week. Locally windy conditions are possible for much of the coming week. Enhanced windward and mauka showers plus some thunderstorms.
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
Today: More rain and slight chance of Thunderstorms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Saturday! We've still got some unstable and wet trade wind weather this weekend. Today will be another day of locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. For the western part of the state, it will be during the midday where most of the effects of the rain will take place. As we get later into Saturday evening and overnight, the conditions will start to improve as the wet weather will move to the east as it will pass over Hawaii Island on Sunday. Regular Trade Wind weather? Sunshine with your regular windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times will settle into the Hawaiian Islands starting Monday and last all week long.
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay.
Hawaii represents at the Grammys!
State crews will reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Sunday evening following a rockslide. Protestors meet with Space Force general in 'good first step' to addressing fuel spill.
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center passing north of the islands on Friday will bring a return to moderate to breezy trade winds through the weekend. An upper level low will drift from west to east across the state this weekend producing wet weather trends, heavy rain at times, and a few thunderstorms. The most unstable conditions with periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms move into Kauai County and Oahu from Friday night through Saturday. More typical trade winds will return from Monday onward with passing showers as more stable conditions forecast over the region.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
Three ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events in Kailua-Kona this month
West Hawai‘i residents are invited to attend three Coffee With a Cop events this month in Kona for an opportunity to get to know their district police officers. These popular are intentionally informal with no agenda. Topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.
