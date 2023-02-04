HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Saturday! We’ve still got some unstable and wet trade wind weather this weekend. Today will be another day of locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. For the western part of the state, it will be during the midday where most of the effects of the rain will take place. As we get later into Saturday evening and overnight, the conditions will start to improve as the wet weather will move to the east as it will pass over Hawaii Island on Sunday. Regular Trade Wind weather? Sunshine with your regular windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times will settle into the Hawaiian Islands starting Monday and last all week long.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO