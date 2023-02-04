ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemlock, MI

MLive

$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program

FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
FLINT, MI
The Center Square

Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements

(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

U-M Flint hits crossroads as enrollment slumps; transformation study underway

FLINT − In the lobby, they shucked their coats, straightened their gowns and made sure their caps were securely perched atop their heads. They headed toward the hall where the ceremony was about to start, walking past a table with small mirrors, bottles of static spray and lint rollers galore. Inside the large ballroom, they were shown to their seats by smiling university employees. Once seated, they passed the time by taking selfies with family members who...
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella County Restoration House sees some difficulties in shelter efforts

The Isabella County Restoration House (ICRH) sees some difficulties as they work to address homelessness in the community. The ICRH provides temporary shelter and pathways to self-sufficiency for people experiencing homelessness. Due to colder temperatures that occurred in mid-November, the shelter was filled to capacity within two weeks of opening...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Gratiot homeless shelter near capacity

Now in its second year as a year-around shelter Gratiot County Hope House is busier than ever. Earlier this week Co-Executive Director Jake Gregory reported 19 guests were staying at the shelter, located at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. Washington St. “We have experienced more calls...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market

SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising

The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
MIDLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February

FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
FLINT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI
Queen City News

Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case

Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water.  The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
FLINT, MI

