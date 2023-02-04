Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program
FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements
(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
Central Michigan Life
‘A very interesting and somewhat complicated individual’: Veronica Gregory presents Garland Nevitt
Veronica Gregory, a candidate for an accelerated master's degree in history, is presenting “Garland Nevitt: Cather, Coach and Chief” with original research that stemmed from her curiosity about a nickname in a yearbook. This presentation is on Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. in Rowe 124 as part of...
U-M Flint hits crossroads as enrollment slumps; transformation study underway
FLINT − In the lobby, they shucked their coats, straightened their gowns and made sure their caps were securely perched atop their heads. They headed toward the hall where the ceremony was about to start, walking past a table with small mirrors, bottles of static spray and lint rollers galore. Inside the large ballroom, they were shown to their seats by smiling university employees. Once seated, they passed the time by taking selfies with family members who...
Morning Sun
Isabella County Restoration House sees some difficulties in shelter efforts
The Isabella County Restoration House (ICRH) sees some difficulties as they work to address homelessness in the community. The ICRH provides temporary shelter and pathways to self-sufficiency for people experiencing homelessness. Due to colder temperatures that occurred in mid-November, the shelter was filled to capacity within two weeks of opening...
Saginaw leaders preach collaboration in developing $100M medical corridor project
SAGINAW, MI — County and city of Saginaw elected leaders said a growing partnership between the two governmental bodies would prove critical to developing a proposed multimillion dollar community health care investment. Saginaw Board of Commissioners Chairman Christopher Boyd and Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore both discussed the mysterious $100...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Morning Sun
Gratiot homeless shelter near capacity
Now in its second year as a year-around shelter Gratiot County Hope House is busier than ever. Earlier this week Co-Executive Director Jake Gregory reported 19 guests were staying at the shelter, located at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. Washington St. “We have experienced more calls...
WNEM
School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market
SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
wsgw.com
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
Morning Sun
MyMichigan Urgent Care Clare closed Feb. 28, Opening in new location March 1
MyMichigan Urgent Care Clare is moving to a new location on the campus of the Medical Center in Clare. Beginning Wednesday, March 1, Urgent Care will be open for business in the lower level of MyMichigan Medical Offices Clare, 602 Beech Street, Suite 1100. The newly renovated space is larger...
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
Reinforcements coming to help expedite Flint water crisis settlement claims
FLINT, MI -- The federal judge overseeing the distribution of a $626-million Flint water crisis settlement fund has agreed to bring in reinforcements to help expedite the intake and review of roughly 43,000 pending claims. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy has authorized hiring two expert firms -- Wolf Garretson...
Michigan mother said she ‘fed off’ catfishing 2 teens, including own daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — For more than a year, two Isabella County teens received barrages of harassing text messages. Mean and hateful, the messages’ content included calling the teen girl ugly and other insulting terms and suggesting she kill herself. A lengthy police investigation led to the development...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Soriano’s offers authentic Mexican food in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- Stepping inside of Soriano’s Mexican Kitchen, you can immediately feel a long history behind the Soriano family and how they serve the community. The Soriano family had restaurants for decades in the Grand Rapids and Holland areas. Erica Soriano opened her own restaurant in the heart...
tourcounsel.com
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Comments / 0