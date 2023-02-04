Read full article on original website
Related
$754.6 million Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket
One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million -- the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2 million. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. Five tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. One ticket in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $502 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $502 million.
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
One person in New York was very happy this weekend. While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Friday, one ticket in New York matched all five numbers which means that ticket is worth one million dollars. The winning numbers for Friday's Powerball were 2,18,23,27,47 with the Powerball number 15.
$747 million Powerball jackpot now 9th-largest in US history as drawing nears
The jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night for players willing to risk $2 against the long, long odds of winning the big prize.
Powerball winning numbers drawn for Monday's $747M jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $747 million, with a cash value of $403.1 million. The next drawing will take place on Monday evening.
$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots
No, it's not lottery deja vu. There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.This time, it's an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.The prizes grow so large because the...
Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Powerball continues to climb making Monday's lottery drawing the ninth largest prize in history.
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
Winning numbers for $754 million Powerball jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Monday's Powerball drawing are: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and a power ball 7. After nobody won the top prize Saturday, the Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $754 million — the game's fifth-largest prize ever and ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Nov. 19 2022, allowing the top prize to grow over the course of 34 drawings since then, the lottery said in a news release. A ticket must match all six drawn numbers, including the sixth Power Ball, to win the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot...
Comments / 0