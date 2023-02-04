ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Lively Comes Alive

It’s time for a reality check after UNC’s 63-57 loss at Duke on Saturday. First of all, most teams that play at Cameron Indoor Stadium do not expect to win. It is the cauldron of college basketball, and for much of the last 40 years Duke has been next-to-unbeatable at home for opponents not named Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video

Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
DURHAM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays

DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

U.S. 421 to be resurfaced in Chatham and Randolph counties

Carthage, NC – A $6.2 million contract awarded recently by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 15 miles of U.S. 421 in Chatham and Randolph counties. The contract includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction along both directions of U.S. 421 South between the Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC
hiphopnc.com

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty

A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC

