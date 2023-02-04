Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Lively Comes Alive
It’s time for a reality check after UNC’s 63-57 loss at Duke on Saturday. First of all, most teams that play at Cameron Indoor Stadium do not expect to win. It is the cauldron of college basketball, and for much of the last 40 years Duke has been next-to-unbeatable at home for opponents not named Carolina.
North Carolina lawmakers launch HBCU Caucus to bring awareness to those 10 schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – An idea that germinated years ago in the North Carolina General Assembly is taking root finally during Black History Month: Legislators are forming an HBCU Caucus to focus on the value and accomplishment of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. State Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), who said she would co-chair […]
UNC Guards Vow Time Isn’t Running Out After Duke Magic Dissolves
DURHAM, N.C. — At the end of a week that went wrong and seemingly undid the progress North Carolina had made, guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis were issuing promises and saying all the right things after the Tar Heels fell in a 63-57 loss to rival Duke. “I’ve...
Black History: Never Before Seen Video Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Raleigh
A North Carolina State University professor discovered some never before seen footage of Dr. Martin Luther King delivering a speech in Raleigh. Many North Carolinians might be surprised to know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech to thousands of people in Raleigh, NC during the 1960’s. It is a little known fact, […]
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
cbs17
Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video
Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss to Duke
The fact is Dereck Lively II was a beast. The presence of Duke basketball's 7-foot-1 freshman center, whose eight blocks in Saturday night's 63-57 home win are a program record against UNC, understandably turned the Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) into desperate 3-point shooters in the second half, ...
Technician Online
“Forget about last year.” Keatts on building the roster, Smith on returning to NC State, and more
As the NC State men’s basketball team heads into the final stretch of its season, look back on the 2022 ACC Tipoff and what Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner had to say about what the team took away from a disappointing prior season and how they’re preparing for a season of wins.
WRAL
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays
DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
chathamjournal.com
U.S. 421 to be resurfaced in Chatham and Randolph counties
Carthage, NC – A $6.2 million contract awarded recently by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 15 miles of U.S. 421 in Chatham and Randolph counties. The contract includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction along both directions of U.S. 421 South between the Chatham County...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
Durham police officers financial incentives to recruit new officers
DURHAM, N.C. — It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies. WRAL News got a look at how the new strategies are working out – and what they are....
alamancenews.com
BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty
A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Teenage TikToker from Greensboro goes viral talking about church and Jesus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting. "I'm the TikTok church girl,"...
