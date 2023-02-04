ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Publisher’s Letter: Standing Tall and Feeling Warm

In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about the glass being half full. Since then, every potentially negative situation has brought me to think about the positive out of that situation. Thank you, Tim Van Schmidt, for inspiring me again!. “The Glass is Half-full” approach is helping. For example,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Project Self-Sufficiency Announces 2023 Fundraiser Featuring Keynote by Stephanie Land, Best Selling Author Whose Story Inspired Netflix’s MAID

Project Self-Sufficiency, a nonprofit organization that supports single parents throughout Larimer and Weld counties in their efforts to achieve economic independence while building and maintaining strong, healthy families, has announced its 2023 Bring the Power Social Event will be held on April 6, 2023, at The Hilton Fort Collins from 6 pm until 8 pm.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Avian Influenza Detected in Larimer County

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was recently detected in wild and domestic birds in Larimer County. HPAI can affect wild birds even if they are not showing any symptoms. In a flock of domestic birds, avian influenza is a fast-spreading and deadly virus, with a mortality rate of more than 90% in just a few days. While the risk of HPAI to humans is low, people can become infected, so the public is asked not to touch any dead or sick wild birds.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Fort Collins, CO
