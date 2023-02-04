Read full article on original website
Publisher’s Letter: Standing Tall and Feeling Warm
In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about the glass being half full. Since then, every potentially negative situation has brought me to think about the positive out of that situation. Thank you, Tim Van Schmidt, for inspiring me again!. “The Glass is Half-full” approach is helping. For example,...
Fort Collins to Celebrate Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day
Grab a helmet and a bike (or your favorite active mode of transportation) and get free breakfast at this year’s edition of Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day!. The 2023 event will be Friday, February 10, from 7 am to 9:30 am and is led by FC Moves, the City’s transportation planning department.
Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) has announced it donated $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual FUNdraising Program. “At Breeze Thru Car Wash, giving...
Project Self-Sufficiency Announces 2023 Fundraiser Featuring Keynote by Stephanie Land, Best Selling Author Whose Story Inspired Netflix’s MAID
Project Self-Sufficiency, a nonprofit organization that supports single parents throughout Larimer and Weld counties in their efforts to achieve economic independence while building and maintaining strong, healthy families, has announced its 2023 Bring the Power Social Event will be held on April 6, 2023, at The Hilton Fort Collins from 6 pm until 8 pm.
Avian Influenza Detected in Larimer County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was recently detected in wild and domestic birds in Larimer County. HPAI can affect wild birds even if they are not showing any symptoms. In a flock of domestic birds, avian influenza is a fast-spreading and deadly virus, with a mortality rate of more than 90% in just a few days. While the risk of HPAI to humans is low, people can become infected, so the public is asked not to touch any dead or sick wild birds.
Poudre River Public Library District Seeks Two New Board of Trustee Members
Poudre River Public Library District seeks two motivated and engaged community members who want to make a meaningful impact by serving on its Board of Trustees. The seven-member volunteer Library Board governs the District, guiding its mission, providing policy oversight, and overseeing the budget. Applications opened on Monday, January 23....
