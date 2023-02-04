ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TN

OBITUARY: Enoch Dibrell Barnes

By Jennifer Haley
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 2 days ago
Enoch Dibrell Barnes, age 86 of Cross Plains, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home.

He was born November 12, 1936 in Nashville, TN to William Keel & Bertha Mamie Huddleston Barnes.

He worked as a printer and operated Barnes Screen Graphics. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, both with guns and bows and arrows. He was of the Church of God faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Dale Barnes; brother, William Leon Barnes.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Mary Catherine Barnes, Cross Plains, TN; sons, Daniel Gregory Barnes, Cross Plains, TN and Terry Wayne (Sherry) Barnes, Greenbrier, TN; daughter, Christine Carol (Mitchell) Smith; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild on the way.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12 pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. Jack Oden officiating. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3 pm. Visitation with the family is planned for Friday, February 17, 2023 9 am-12 pm at the funeral home.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com

