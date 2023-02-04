Mike Gesicki grew up a huge Giants fan

The New York Giants are in the market for tight ends this offseason and it’s not out of the question they add one through the draft and in free agency.

One possible free agent target could be Mike Gesicki, a New Jersey native who grew up a Giant fan.

“I grew up a big Giants fan. I watched every single game. Me and my dad on Sundays, we’d sit there on the couch and watch all of the games. It was cool,” Gesicki said in 2019.

Gesicki played his college ball at Penn State and was a second-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder saw his career take a downturn under new Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel last year and is not likely to be re-signed by Miami this off-season.

The Giants could be one of the teams interested in Gesicki, who played in all 17 games in 2022 but only started one. In 2021, he had 73 receptions for 780 yards and had over 50 catches in each of the previous two seasons.