Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas on Giants' radar
The New York Giants have spent the week in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl as preparations begin for the 2023 NFL draft.
One of the team’s most-pressing needs comes at the wide receiver position. They are expected to add a few of those through free agency and the draft.
And as it turns out, the Giants had early eyes on one: Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.
While meeting with Odell Beckham Jr.’s agent back in December, general manager Joe Schoen was made aware of Iosivas. OBJ’s agent showed him a quick YouTube clip.
“I’ve known about him since early December,” Schoen told the New York Daily News. “[Odell’s agent, Zeke Sandhu] brought him up. And I thought he showed really well yesterday. He’s a big, good-looking kid. And he caught the ball well.”
Here’s a quick scouting report on Iosivas courtesy of The Draft Network:
Andrei Iosivas is an All-American track star for Princeton with a 6.71 60m and a 39-inch vertical at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. If you could build the ideal wideout prospect, it’d look something like Iosivas. He’s a guy who can get his in a lot of different ways.
Down the field, Iosivas uses his physicality and speed to separate and has the fluid body control to high-point the ball or release off the defender for the back shoulder ball. On his out-breaking routes, Iosivas displays an innate ability to break his routes without losing any speed, making him a matchup nightmare for corners throughout their entire phase. When Iosivas has the ball in his hands his strength and acceleration make him a threat for chunk yards after the catch and has the hip fluidity and foot speed to make defenders miss. To check the final box, Iosivas’ hands are extremely strong — he finishes through contact really well and attacks the ball in the air.
The only deficiencies I can find in his game is a little stiffness in his bend at the top of his stick and comeback routes. I’d also like to see him be a more competitive and physical blocker on the perimeter.
Many mock drafts currently have Iosivas going in Round 5 or Round 6, but some others are a bit more optimistic and have him going as high as Round 4.
