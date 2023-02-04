ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas on Giants' radar

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
The New York Giants have spent the week in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl as preparations begin for the 2023 NFL draft.

One of the team’s most-pressing needs comes at the wide receiver position. They are expected to add a few of those through free agency and the draft.

And as it turns out, the Giants had early eyes on one: Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

While meeting with Odell Beckham Jr.’s agent back in December, general manager Joe Schoen was made aware of Iosivas. OBJ’s agent showed him a quick YouTube clip.

“I’ve known about him since early December,” Schoen told the New York Daily News. “[Odell’s agent, Zeke Sandhu] brought him up. And I thought he showed really well yesterday. He’s a big, good-looking kid. And he caught the ball well.”

Here’s a quick scouting report on Iosivas courtesy of The Draft Network:

Andrei Iosivas is an All-American track star for Princeton with a 6.71 60m and a 39-inch vertical at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. If you could build the ideal wideout prospect, it’d look something like Iosivas. He’s a guy who can get his in a lot of different ways.

Down the field, Iosivas uses his physicality and speed to separate and has the fluid body control to high-point the ball or release off the defender for the back shoulder ball. On his out-breaking routes, Iosivas displays an innate ability to break his routes without losing any speed, making him a matchup nightmare for corners throughout their entire phase. When Iosivas has the ball in his hands his strength and acceleration make him a threat for chunk yards after the catch and has the hip fluidity and foot speed to make defenders miss. To check the final box, Iosivas’ hands are extremely strong — he finishes through contact really well and attacks the ball in the air.

The only deficiencies I can find in his game is a little stiffness in his bend at the top of his stick and comeback routes. I’d also like to see him be a more competitive and physical blocker on the perimeter.

Many mock drafts currently have Iosivas going in Round 5 or Round 6, but some others are a bit more optimistic and have him going as high as Round 4.

