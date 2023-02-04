Read full article on original website
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Stab death nightclub loses licence after police warn of ‘terrifying risks’
A Birmingham nightclub where a footballer died after a knife attack has had its licence revoked after police warned of “terrifying risks” to patrons.West Midlands Police said the club’s on-going operation posed “grave” concerns to the safe operation of the site, amid “blatant” and widespread drug use, and “inadequate” security measures, which had allowed a knife to enter the venue.The force previously said there had been “serious management failings” at the Crane venue, when officers responded to the fatal stabbing of Cody Fisher, 23, in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day 2022.The club’s licence had been suspended for 28 days after...
Three teenage boys arrested after 20-year-old man stabbed to death
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in the West Midlands.Bailey Atkinson, of Bloxwich, was found with multiple stab wounds in High Street, Walsall, on Saturday morning and later died in hospital.On Thursday, West Midlands Police said three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, had been arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night.Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so muchFamily statementSpeaking at the weekend, Mr Atkinson’s family said: “We respectfully ask for privacy at the moment while we grieve the loss of...
Police driver being investigated over death of woman hit in car chase
A police driver is under investigation in connection with the death of a woman hit by a police car chasing a suspected stolen vehicle just days before Christmas.An unmarked police car collided with the Peugeot that Heather Smedley, 53, was driving on the morning of December 23, at the junction of Oldham Road and Otmoor Way in Oldham.The police vehicle had been chasing an Audi A3 that officers believed to be stolen.Our investigation is independent of the police and will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driverCatherine Bates, IOPC regional directorMrs...
Bristol boyfriend dies from stab attack and murder suspect is remanded
Sudanese-born Adam Ali Ibrahim, 36, died in hospital after he was stabbed in Fairfax Street near Castle Park, Bristol on January 31.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Woman handed suspended sentence for paddleboard assault on boy in Bristol
Campaigners had said initial police response was poor because of boy’s race
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
Serial rapist served as officer for 20 years as Met Police failed to spot ‘escalating pattern’ of abuse
Police failed to identify an “escalating pattern” of abuse towards women by serial rapist David Carrick, leaving him free to target more victims for two decades.The former Metropolitan Police firearms officer was allowed to remain in the force despite police recording nine incidents, including rape and violent assault, because he was never prosecuted.Carrick, now 48, started his campaign of abuse before joining up, with the Metropolitan Police investigating him in 2000 for allegedly harassing and burgling a former partner after refusing to accept the end of the relationship.No charges were brought and when he was vetted as part of...
Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
Man hit Bennylyn Burke in head with hammer, murder trial hears
A girl who was in the house where a woman and her daughter were killed said accused Andrew Innes hit the 25-year-old mother in the head with a hammer.Innes stands accused at the High Court in Edinburgh of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her daughter, Jellica, two, at a house in Dundee between February 20 and March 5 2021.The 52-year-old has admitted killing the pair but denies murder, and has lodged a special defence of lacking criminal responsibility for the alleged murders and diminished responsibility.On Tuesday, the 15-strong jury was played a recording of an interview given by a young girl...
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
Nicola Bulley cops quiz new witness seen on CCTV as they reveal missing mum’s last known movements
POLICE are today quizzing a female witness seen on CCTV as they intensify the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley. Officers also released a timeline of Nicola's final movements before she disappeared last Friday in St Michael’s in Wyre, Lancashire. They also issued a CCTV image of a woman...
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Profile: Who was Emma Pattinson, the Epsom College headteacher found dead?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.Who was Emma Pattinson?Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattinson was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.She had previously been headteacher at...
Head of Epsom College found dead at school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattison and family found at prestigious Surrey independent school early on Sunday morning
Three teens charged with murder of man outside Asda after being arrested 100 miles away
Bailey Atkinson, 20, was stabbed to death outside an Asda in Walsall, West Midlands, in the early hours of January 28. On Tuesday, three boys were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales.
