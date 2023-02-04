ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Death investigation underway in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died in North Memphis early Sunday morning. Several independent sources confirmed to FOX13 that a man was shot on Staten Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A woman who identified herself to FOX13 as the victim’s aunt said that the man who was shot to death was in his 20s.
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Murder investigation underway in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed Sunday morning. MPD said the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Mill Stream Drive. This is near the Mill Creek Apartments. MPD said the man died at the scene. Police said he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wearing body armor fails to steal car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night. MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4. Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted after robbing McDonald’s drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say used a handgun to rob a McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday. According to reports, at 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a business robbery at the McDonald’s in the 6600 Block of Poplar Avenue. Officers were told that the suspect approached the drive-through window, showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sixth MPD officer fired amid Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth police officer allegedly involved in the traffic stop beating of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday afternoon. Preston Hemphill “violated multiple department polices,” MPD said in a statement, and was fired after an internal review. The department previously told WREG that Hemphill had been on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person hurt in I-240 shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a shooting on I-240 Sunday evening. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Road, in East Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN

