ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’

MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball looking to physically match, uproot Aggies

Georgia basketball coach Mike White needs more physicality from his team if it wants to make its loudest statement yet at Texas A&M. The Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) will try to knock off the SEC’s second place team at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. (TV: SEC Network)
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test scheduled for Wednesday

A statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at approximately 9 a.m., according to a release from the University of Georgia Office of Emergency Preparedness. The test will include a full activation of the UGAAlert emergency notification system along with campus outdoor warning sirens.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Feb. 6, 2023: Georgia Mall redevelopment proposal picking back up

Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia

Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
GAINESVILLE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

UGA Extension Office holding plant sale

The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy