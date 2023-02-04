ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies

$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
Minha D.

State of Maine Offers Winter Energy Relief Payments Of $450 To Eligible Taxpayers - Check To See If You're Eligible!

In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. Winter can be a challenging time for many people, especially when it comes to energy bills. In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. The plan offers winter energy relief payments of $450 to eligible taxpayers.
Q97.9

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rare Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, returns to Maine

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A bird so rare there are believed to be only 4,000 in the world has returned to Maine after it spent roughly three months in the state last year. The Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, was first seen in Maine right before the start of 2022 and immediately started attracting crowds of enthusiastic birdwatchers from all over the United States and Canada.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bellows testifies against voter ID bill

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific ID...
coast931.com

Winners announced soon!

Hannaford Supermarkets, Maine Community Bank, Cabot Creamery and Coast 93.1 are partnering to identify and celebrate women in Maine who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live. You nominated 117 amazing women who are those unsung heroes in our neighborhoods – those women who...
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
WPFO

'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
mainepublic.org

Some Maine schools are temporarily closing classrooms because of damage from the cold

Several schools across the state have switched to remote learning because of water damage following the bitter cold snap this weekend. At Boothbay Region Elementary School, classrooms will be closed for the entire week after a sprinkler system break caused major flooding and damage across an entire academic wing, with water working its way into ceilings, walls, and electrical outlets.
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Maine

While trips outside the country have increased over the last few years, we still believe exploring our very own backyard is one of the best ways to discover new things about ourselves. Maine is certainly one of the most fantastic places to get to know oneself. With ocean views over the sea, incredible forests, and mountains it’s no wonder people flock here. With so much to do, planning the sights and activities to enjoy is easy. But looking for accommodations can cause a bit more stress. To help make that element easier, we’ve compiled a list of great vacation rentals in Maine. The bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, guest rooms, inns, and other Maine hotels are lovely. But, there’s nothing like the personal touch that comes with a real home. Forgo the continental breakfast and on-site restaurant for some of these incredible spots.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
