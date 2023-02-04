Read full article on original website
Related
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
a-z-animals.com
This Drone Captures a Shark Just Chilling With Surfers in Shallow Water
This Drone Captures a Shark Just Chilling With Surfers in Shallow Water. Sharks have long been portrayed as ferocious aquatic creatures, and most people fear them to death. However, the truth is sharks aren’t as aggressive as people think – with some exceptions, depending on the species. Most will not even approach people, as they aren’t on their diet. They’d rather feast on fish and marine animals than humans.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Gigantic Whale Comes Within Inches of Swallowing a Surfer Whole
Watch This Gigantic Whale Comes Within Inches of Swallowing a Surfer Whole. When you think about an attack by a sea creature, the first thing that generally comes to mind is a great white with it’s 300 plus serrated deadly teeth and killer attitude. Well, as we see from this clip, great whites are certainly not the only hazard in the sea! This surfer is casually floating in the ocean, chatting to some kayakers, when the unbelievable happens! A massive whale rises from the deep and she narrowly escapes being swallowed whole. Let’s take a closer look at what happened.
What is the longest human bone and do orcas sleep? Try our kids’ quiz
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brainteasers for future quizzes
Jellyfish Lake in Palau draws tourists who want to swim with jellyfish
An extraordinary place called Jellyfish Lake draws visitors every year from around the world who are looking to swim with jellyfish. Surrounded by mangrove trees, millions of the world's rarest jellyfish can be found in the lake, which is located in the western Pacific island nation of Palau. While some jellyfish, like the box jellyfish, can kill a person within minutes, the inhabitants of Jellyfish Lake are benign. If felt, their sting would cause no more than mild discomfort."I would normally be scared, but nothing's going on, I mean, they don't sting me, you know?" said Eyren Yepez, who came all...
a-z-animals.com
Incredible 6,049lb Bony Sunfish Discovered Near the Azores
© Photo by Erik van der Goot, used with permission, provided to FishBase by Marianne Nyegaard / CC BY-SA 4.0 – License / Original. A fish weighing more than a large pickup truck was recently discovered off the coast of Faial Island in the Azores archipelago of Portugal. The bump-head sunfish (Mola alexandrini) measured nearly 12 feet tall and almost 11 feet long. It weighed an astonishing 6,049 pounds, making it the largest bony fish ever discovered.
Comments / 0