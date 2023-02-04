An extraordinary place called Jellyfish Lake draws visitors every year from around the world who are looking to swim with jellyfish. Surrounded by mangrove trees, millions of the world's rarest jellyfish can be found in the lake, which is located in the western Pacific island nation of Palau. While some jellyfish, like the box jellyfish, can kill a person within minutes, the inhabitants of Jellyfish Lake are benign. If felt, their sting would cause no more than mild discomfort."I would normally be scared, but nothing's going on, I mean, they don't sting me, you know?" said Eyren Yepez, who came all...

14 HOURS AGO