Maui born Jason Baum has been a presence in the music and film industry as a producer for more than a decade, with his work registering more than 4.5 billion views on YouTube. He has been nominated for four Grammys in his career thus far, along with an Emmy for the Spike Jones directed documentary “Beastie Boys Story.” His first Grammy nomination was in 2015 with Arcade Fire and in 2018 he won with the music video “HUMBLE” for Pulitzer Prize songwriter and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

1 DAY AGO