Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Three ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events in Kailua-Kona this month
West Hawai‘i residents are invited to attend three Coffee With a Cop events this month in Kona for an opportunity to get to know their district police officers. These popular are intentionally informal with no agenda. Topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
mauinow.com
Catching up with Maui Grammy winner Jason Baum
Maui born Jason Baum has been a presence in the music and film industry as a producer for more than a decade, with his work registering more than 4.5 billion views on YouTube. He has been nominated for four Grammys in his career thus far, along with an Emmy for the Spike Jones directed documentary “Beastie Boys Story.” His first Grammy nomination was in 2015 with Arcade Fire and in 2018 he won with the music video “HUMBLE” for Pulitzer Prize songwriter and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
Football Sunday food ideas with Sam Choy
Sam Choy, a Hawaiian celebrity Chef, makes delicious meals with Living 808 anchor John Veneri and shares his recipes with the community on Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “They have a...
Invasive bugs spark Honolulu airport’s new exhibit
A newly released biosecurity exhibit is now up in the Mauka Concourse in terminal one at the Honolulu international airport.
tourcounsel.com
Pearlridge Center | Shopping center in Waimalu, Hawaii
Pearlridge Center is the second largest shopping center in Hawaiʻi, after Ala Moana, and is Hawaiʻi's largest enclosed shopping center, located in ʻAiea. Opened in 1972 and expanded in 1976, the enclosed mall is split into three "phases" (Uptown, Downtown, and Phase Three) and overlooks historic Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. The property includes the only monorail in Hawaiʻi, the only emergency clinic located on mall property (Pali Momi Medical Center), and an eight-story office complex (Pearlridge Office Center).
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques
Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in World Surf League events because of its new rule that will allow transgender women to compete in women’s surfing competitions. The Hawaii-based surfer took to social media to voice her displeasure on the rule change.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island weekly lane closures: Feb. 4-10
NORTH OF PAHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 42 and 44, on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH OF PAHALA. Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway...
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
Comments / 0