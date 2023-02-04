ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Three ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events in Kailua-Kona this month

West Hawai‘i residents are invited to attend three Coffee With a Cop events this month in Kona for an opportunity to get to know their district police officers. These popular are intentionally informal with no agenda. Topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Catching up with Maui Grammy winner Jason Baum

Maui born Jason Baum has been a presence in the music and film industry as a producer for more than a decade, with his work registering more than 4.5 billion views on YouTube. He has been nominated for four Grammys in his career thus far, along with an Emmy for the Spike Jones directed documentary “Beastie Boys Story.” His first Grammy nomination was in 2015 with Arcade Fire and in 2018 he won with the music video “HUMBLE” for Pulitzer Prize songwriter and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.
bigislandnow.com

5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island

Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Pearlridge Center | Shopping center in Waimalu, Hawaii

Pearlridge Center is the second largest shopping center in Hawaiʻi, after Ala Moana, and is Hawaiʻi's largest enclosed shopping center, located in ʻAiea. Opened in 1972 and expanded in 1976, the enclosed mall is split into three "phases" (Uptown, Downtown, and Phase Three) and overlooks historic Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. The property includes the only monorail in Hawaiʻi, the only emergency clinic located on mall property (Pali Momi Medical Center), and an eight-story office complex (Pearlridge Office Center).
WAIMALU, HI
malta

Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques

Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island weekly lane closures: Feb. 4-10

NORTH OF PAHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 42 and 44, on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH OF PAHALA. Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy