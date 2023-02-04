ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timonium, MD

foxbaltimore.com

2 killed in collision leaving vehicle in flames on I-83 in Timonium Saturday

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were killed in a collision crash that left the vehicle in flames in Timonium on Saturday overnight, according to Maryland State Police. Authorities say at around 2:40 a.m. Maryland State Police received a call about a vehicle fire in the area of I-83 northbound prior to Padonia Rd.
TIMONIUM, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery

If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
WILLARDS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland AG's oversight team opens investigation into Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has opened an investigation into a shooting involving a Baltimore County Police officer, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road on Tuesday.That's when a man allegedly used his vehicle to strike a detective's car, according to authorities.The collision occurred in part because detectives were attempting to "perform a vehicle block and pin the SUV in order to apprehend the driver," according to state officials."Detectives then exited their vehicles and approached the SUV when the driver...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Partly cloudy with mild temps in the 50's for Maryland this week

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be partly cloudy with cooler brisk winds and temps in the low 50's. The warmer temps will be with us for the rest of the week as it will get up to the low 60's by Thursday. We are expecting some rain later on in the week but the temps will remain mild until the weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Stepdad can’t be convicted as ‘parent’ in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A Maryland appellate court reversed a trial court’s determination that the stepfather of a minor child he was convicted of sexually abusing was a “parent” under Maryland law, as he was not biologically related to her nor an adoptive parent, which is required under the Maryland criminal code. The stepfather is still charged with several sex offenses, and the case is remanded for sentencing.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
BALTIMORE, MD

