foxbaltimore.com
2 killed in collision leaving vehicle in flames on I-83 in Timonium Saturday
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were killed in a collision crash that left the vehicle in flames in Timonium on Saturday overnight, according to Maryland State Police. Authorities say at around 2:40 a.m. Maryland State Police received a call about a vehicle fire in the area of I-83 northbound prior to Padonia Rd.
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
Man dies after being ejected from car, run over on NJ interstate
A 29-year-old man was ejected from his car and killed Sunday morning after the car was struck by an SUV on a New Jersey interstate, police said.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
fox5dc.com
'Extremists' arrested in foiled plot to destroy 5 Maryland energy facilities: FBI
WASHINGTON - A -area woman and an Orlando-area man were arrested by the FBI on charges surrounding a plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, MD, reportedly collaborated with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on a plan to shoot up energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall.
Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize
A Maryland man on his way out of a flea market made a stop at a liquor store and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Maryland AG's oversight team opens investigation into Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has opened an investigation into a shooting involving a Baltimore County Police officer, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road on Tuesday.That's when a man allegedly used his vehicle to strike a detective's car, according to authorities.The collision occurred in part because detectives were attempting to "perform a vehicle block and pin the SUV in order to apprehend the driver," according to state officials."Detectives then exited their vehicles and approached the SUV when the driver...
Inside chat with stylist who dressed Maryland’s first family
Lana Rae was a part of an important time in Maryland's history as she styled the first lady and Moores kids for inauguration events.
Speeding Man High On THC Kills Lititz Woman In Crash, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was high on THC with drug paraphernalia in his car when he went 25 miles per hour above the speed limit striking another vehicle— seriously injuring the driver and killing her passenger, authorities announced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The high driver, William R. Vaughan-Geib, of...
Bay Net
Gov. Moore Statement After FBI Thwarts Targeted Plot To Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore today issued the following statement regarding the FBI investigation and intervention in preventing planned attacks on Maryland’s electrical substations. “I want to commend the F.B.I. and our state homeland security team for their swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic attack on several of...
Wbaltv.com
Partly cloudy with mild temps in the 50's for Maryland this week
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be partly cloudy with cooler brisk winds and temps in the low 50's. The warmer temps will be with us for the rest of the week as it will get up to the low 60's by Thursday. We are expecting some rain later on in the week but the temps will remain mild until the weekend.
fox29.com
Police investigating after a person found dead on side of a Bucks County road
WARRINGTON TWP. - Police have launched an investigation after they say a person was found dead on the side of a Bucks County road Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., police say they received a call about a person lying face down an embankment along Westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge in Warrington Township.
Paramedic Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash In Yorktown, Police Say
A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said. The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries. A day later,...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
Courthouse News Service
Stepdad can’t be convicted as ‘parent’ in Maryland
BALTIMORE — A Maryland appellate court reversed a trial court’s determination that the stepfather of a minor child he was convicted of sexually abusing was a “parent” under Maryland law, as he was not biologically related to her nor an adoptive parent, which is required under the Maryland criminal code. The stepfather is still charged with several sex offenses, and the case is remanded for sentencing.
Maryland Woman, Neo-Nazi From Florida Plotted To 'Completely Destroy' Baltimore: DOJ
Federal officials say that a Catonsville woman and a Neo-Nazi man in Florida conspired to disrupt an energy facility in Maryland in furtherance of their violent extremist beliefs.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, and Orlando resident Brandon Clint Russell, 27, are facing federal charges for coming up with…
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
