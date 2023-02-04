ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Scientists are trying to resurrect the dodo centuries after the bird famously went extinct

The list of extinct species that genetic engineering company Colossal wants to bring back to life is growing. The latest addition: the dodo. Colossal gave life to real-world visions of Jurassic Park in 2021 with its mission of bringing back the wooly mammoth. In August 2022, the company, which has offices in Boston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, said it also planned to de-extinct the Australian thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Resurrecting the Dodo: How Scientists Plan to De-Extinct an Iconic Species

The wildlife of Mauritius, a tropical island in the Indian Ocean about 500 miles east of Madagascar, couldn't have known that the giant shadows cast across the bay in 1598 would signal doom. A fleet of Dutch ships had arrived, mirroring the Chicxulub asteroid that had crashed into in the...
Tri-City Herald

Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says

The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
scitechdaily.com

New Species: First Primate Relatives Discovered in the High Arctic of Ancient Canada

Fossilized mammals reveal patterns of Arctic migration in warming climates. In the warm climate of ancient Canada, early primate relatives adapted to life in the high Arctic, albeit with limited biodiversity, according to a study published today (January 25, 2023) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kristen Miller of the University of Kansas and colleagues.
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Phys.org

New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found

A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
Herbie J Pilato

Scientist Decodes Ancient Cave Drawings

According to the Good News Network, "an amateur scientist has decoded the meaning of cave markings used in Ice Age drawings—a communication system of early ‘writing’ dating back 14,000 years earlier than any previously known.
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
The Independent

American scientists launch bid to de-extinct the dodo

Scientists have launched a project to “de-extinct” the famously dead dodo after 361 years and reintroduce the species back to the wild.Colossal Biosciences, the company which also wants to revive the woolly mammoth, says it will attempt to bring the extinct bird back to life after raising $150m in funds.The company, which was founded in 2021 by Harvard geneticist Goerge Church and entrepreneur Ben Lamm, announced its plans for the flightless bird on Tuesday.“The Dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we—people—made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat,” said Beth Shapiro,...
northernarchitecture.us

The True Size of Africa

Today I came across an interesting infographic, by California-based German graphical designer Kai Krause, putting the size of the African continent in comparison with several areas of the developed world. If you look at the world map on Google, for example, Africa doesn’t look that much bigger compared to China or the United States. In reality though, it’s a lot bigger. Krause scales countries by their area in square kilometers and then fits them into a Africa’s borders for some perspective.
Siddhartha Sapkota

Lip Stretching: A Cultural Practice of Beauty and Status in Africa

Lip stretching is a cultural practice that has been an integral part of many African tribes for centuries. It is a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation and is still widely practiced in some African communities today. Lip stretching is a unique form of body modification that has both cultural and cosmetic significance. It is considered a symbol of beauty and status in African cultures, with each tribe having its own variation and interpretation of the practice.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.

