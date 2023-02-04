Scientists have launched a project to “de-extinct” the famously dead dodo after 361 years and reintroduce the species back to the wild.Colossal Biosciences, the company which also wants to revive the woolly mammoth, says it will attempt to bring the extinct bird back to life after raising $150m in funds.The company, which was founded in 2021 by Harvard geneticist Goerge Church and entrepreneur Ben Lamm, announced its plans for the flightless bird on Tuesday.“The Dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we—people—made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat,” said Beth Shapiro,...

6 DAYS AGO