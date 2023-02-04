Read full article on original website
Related
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
Phys.org
Scientists are trying to resurrect the dodo centuries after the bird famously went extinct
The list of extinct species that genetic engineering company Colossal wants to bring back to life is growing. The latest addition: the dodo. Colossal gave life to real-world visions of Jurassic Park in 2021 with its mission of bringing back the wooly mammoth. In August 2022, the company, which has offices in Boston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, said it also planned to de-extinct the Australian thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger.
CNET
Resurrecting the Dodo: How Scientists Plan to De-Extinct an Iconic Species
The wildlife of Mauritius, a tropical island in the Indian Ocean about 500 miles east of Madagascar, couldn't have known that the giant shadows cast across the bay in 1598 would signal doom. A fleet of Dutch ships had arrived, mirroring the Chicxulub asteroid that had crashed into in the...
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled After 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in Indian Cave Turns Out to be a Beehive
Scientists were perplexed when a 500-million-year-old fossil they had discovered in an Indian cave began to peel off and revealed that it was actually a beehive. 2020 saw the cancellation of a scientific conference that was supposed to take place in India during the first pandemic lockdowns. 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in...
Tri-City Herald
Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says
The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
scitechdaily.com
New Species: First Primate Relatives Discovered in the High Arctic of Ancient Canada
Fossilized mammals reveal patterns of Arctic migration in warming climates. In the warm climate of ancient Canada, early primate relatives adapted to life in the high Arctic, albeit with limited biodiversity, according to a study published today (January 25, 2023) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kristen Miller of the University of Kansas and colleagues.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Phys.org
New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found
A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival
Archaeologists uncovered a number of artifacts, including “rare traces of woodworking.”
Scientist Decodes Ancient Cave Drawings
According to the Good News Network, "an amateur scientist has decoded the meaning of cave markings used in Ice Age drawings—a communication system of early ‘writing’ dating back 14,000 years earlier than any previously known.
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023
The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously...
American scientists launch bid to de-extinct the dodo
Scientists have launched a project to “de-extinct” the famously dead dodo after 361 years and reintroduce the species back to the wild.Colossal Biosciences, the company which also wants to revive the woolly mammoth, says it will attempt to bring the extinct bird back to life after raising $150m in funds.The company, which was founded in 2021 by Harvard geneticist Goerge Church and entrepreneur Ben Lamm, announced its plans for the flightless bird on Tuesday.“The Dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we—people—made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat,” said Beth Shapiro,...
northernarchitecture.us
The True Size of Africa
Today I came across an interesting infographic, by California-based German graphical designer Kai Krause, putting the size of the African continent in comparison with several areas of the developed world. If you look at the world map on Google, for example, Africa doesn’t look that much bigger compared to China or the United States. In reality though, it’s a lot bigger. Krause scales countries by their area in square kilometers and then fits them into a Africa’s borders for some perspective.
Good News Network
Bizarre Creature From China Had a Dinosaur Head on Bird’s Body – a Missing Link From 120 Million Years Ago
The evolution of dinosaurs into birds is a transition that encompasses such dramatic morphological changes that paleontologists are still scratching their heads to understand how the fantastic event occurred. Now, a new 120-million-year-old fossil of a creature in China, called ‘bizarre’ by scientists, shines fresh light on the mystery with...
natureworldnews.com
Titanosaur Nests with 256 Fossilized Eggs Found in India Where Mother Dinosaurs Abandon Their Brood
Scientists discovered fossilized eggs in 256 Titanosaur nests in a long-gone river in India. According to legend, the mother dinosaurs left their young behind. Titanosaurs the size of school buses tromped through what is currently west-central India about 70 million years ago to lay their eggs by a riverbank. Although...
Lip Stretching: A Cultural Practice of Beauty and Status in Africa
Lip stretching is a cultural practice that has been an integral part of many African tribes for centuries. It is a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation and is still widely practiced in some African communities today. Lip stretching is a unique form of body modification that has both cultural and cosmetic significance. It is considered a symbol of beauty and status in African cultures, with each tribe having its own variation and interpretation of the practice.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Comments / 0