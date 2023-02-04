Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
mauinow.com
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement gets $200,000 for community programs
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded a $200,000 grant from The Hawai’i Pacific Foundation Inc. to expand the reach of the council’s community-facing programs, as well as add to its endowment, a news release said. “We’re grateful to The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation for this incredibly...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i County Council discussing bill to create animal control and protection agency
The Hawai‘i County Council will discuss a proposed bill that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. The discussion will take place during the council’s Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs at the Hawai’i County Building, 25 Aupuni St. in Hilo on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.
qhubonews.com
Certain people who live in this region can obtain home loans, yet Indigenous Hawaiians claim they cannot – by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Can the federal government underwrite mortgages for homes in Hawaii on a spot where there may be buried...
hawaiinewsnow.com
“Unconventional’ move by homeless Native Hawaiians to move into housing without permission getting praise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Native Hawaiians who made a bold move to get homeless people off the beach are being praised tonight for their unconventional tactics. Only Hawaii News Now was there this week when the group occupied a Maili housing complex. It’s been three days in their new home...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
The DOE Has A New Strategic Plan. Now Education Officials Need To Implement It
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new strategic plan laying out a vision and goals for the state’s 258 public schools over the next six years. The blueprint is based on substantial input from parents, teachers, students, principals, elected officials and higher education affiliates in a bid to move beyond pandemic-era challenges.
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
bigislandnow.com
Gov. Green to travel to Washington D.C. for State of the Union Address
Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Washington, D.C. this afternoon to attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address, which will take place Tuesday. Green also plans to meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s governor to attend State of the Union, state dinner at White House
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to attend the State of the Union. Green will also meet with Hawaii’s congressional delegation, attend the National Governors Association winter meeting, and sit down with cabinet secretaries from the US Departments of Housing, Transportation and Health and Human Services.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. “This year is the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order that integrated the armed forces. And so one of...
mauinow.com
Waiehu land dispute lingers as ʻohana group begins retrieval of removed items from MEO
More than a dozen people involved in a Waiehu land dispute with nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity, showed up at the organization’s Puʻunēnē baseyard Friday to retrieve items removed last week from the subject property. About a dozen truck and vehicle loads of items were released Friday...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kealoha corruption victim says settlement brings closure, adds safeguards are need to prevent abuse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kealoha victim Gerard Puana said his portion of a city settlement for $2.85 million will help him move forward ― 14 years after a family feud left him broke and sent him to jail. “I’m so happy right now that everything is behind me,” Puana said,...
