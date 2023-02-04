ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
HAWAII STATE
qhubonews.com

Certain people who live in this region can obtain home loans, yet Indigenous Hawaiians claim they cannot – by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Can the federal government underwrite mortgages for homes in Hawaii on a spot where there may be buried...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island

Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Gov. Green to travel to Washington D.C. for State of the Union Address

Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Washington, D.C. this afternoon to attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address, which will take place Tuesday. Green also plans to meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s governor to attend State of the Union, state dinner at White House

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to attend the State of the Union. Green will also meet with Hawaii’s congressional delegation, attend the National Governors Association winter meeting, and sit down with cabinet secretaries from the US Departments of Housing, Transportation and Health and Human Services.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. “This year is the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order that integrated the armed forces. And so one of...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop

Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy