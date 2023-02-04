ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

5 Reasons You Shouldn't Rely on Your 401(k) Loan to Pay Off Your Debt

By David Chang
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sryR7_0kcVJagZ00

Image source: Getty Images

You may have heard that taking out a loan from your 401(k) can be a great way to pay off debt. While this can be true under certain circumstances, it is important to understand the risks involved in taking out a 401(k) loan and why it may not be the best option for everyone. Before you make the decision to borrow from your 401(k), here are five reasons why you should think twice.

1. You lose out on potential earnings

When you take out a loan from your 401(k), you are essentially borrowing money from yourself and therefore missing out on potential earnings. When you borrow from your retirement savings, your withdrawal amount reduces the amount of money invested which could have grown with compound interest. Depending on how long you hold the loan and how much it's worth, this could mean tens of thousands of dollars lost in potential earnings, hurting your chances of meeting your financial goals .

Discover: These personal loans are best for debt consolidation

More: Prequalify for a personal loan without impacting your credit score

2. You risk owing more if you lose your job

When most people take out a loan from their 401(k), they don't factor in what would happen if they were laid off or lost their job. If you lose your job while still paying back your 401(k) loan, you will likely owe taxes and/or penalties for not repaying it within 60 days of termination. In addition to owing taxes on the entire balance of the loan due to its premature repayment, there will also be penalties assessed by the IRS if you are under 59 ½ years old at time of termination.

3. You could end up taking more loans

Taking out a loan from your 401(k) may seem like an easy solution when paying off debt; however, it could easily become another form of debt itself if not managed properly. Once borrowers begin using their retirement funds for non-retirement purposes, it becomes a slippery slope. If you see a 401(k) as a way to pay credit card bills and personal loans, then it is easy to continue doing so without considering other options such as budgeting or being disciplined and following a financial plan.

4. You may not be able to contribute more money

Another issue with using a 401(k) loan for debt repayment is that with some plans, it limits your ability to contribute to your retirement savings during the life of the loan. For example, if you take out a $10,000 loan from your 401(k), then you cannot make any contributions to your retirement account until that $10,000 has been fully repaid. This means that you may not be able to take advantage of compound growth in your retirement savings account , reducing the amount of money you will have available during retirement.

5. You only have five years to pay it back

Finally, it is important to remember that a 401(k) loan is still debt and should be treated as such. It is an extra loan that you have to pay off. This is because when you take out a 401(k) loan, the money you borrow must be paid back within five years or less. If you are unable to pay it off in time, then you will have to face significant penalties, including a 10% early withdrawal penalty and income taxes on the unpaid balance. You need to budget for your monthly payments and develop a plan for paying off the loan.

There are many factors to consider before taking out a loan from your 401(k), such as potential loss of earnings and tax implications if you're laid off or terminated while still paying back the loan. It is important to weigh all of these factors before making any decision regarding your retirement funds. Ultimately, when deciding whether to take out a loan from your 401(k), remember that this should be used as a last resort after exploring all other possible solutions.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool

How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Sneha Neupane

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy