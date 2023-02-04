ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit hosting annual Tax-A-Thon at Olive-Harvey College Saturday

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you haven't been counting, you have two months until your federal income taxes are due.

But why wait? A non-profit will help you file them today for free.

The Chicago non-profit, Ladder Up, is holding its annual "Tax-A-Thon" to help low-income residents file their taxes.

It starts at 9 a.m. at Olive-Harvey College and runs until noon.

Dozens of volunteer tax experts will be on hand help people who earn less than $32,000 a year fill out their tax forms and submit them to the IRS.

They're also helping families who bring in less than $60,000 a year.

Attendees should bring in all of their forms including W2s, 1099s, and receipts to file those taxes.

"We want you to file as early as you can," said Ladder Up executive director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek. "Once you have those documents, don't delay. Filing is one of the easiest ways to prevent identity theft."

More information can be found on their website at goladderup.org .

