Designer Isaac Mizrahi on learning to love how he looks at 61

Isaac Mizrahi is finally happy with himself when he looks in the mirror.

“I used to see pictures of myself and go, ‘UGH,'” the iconic fashion designer, 61, told Page Six Style exclusively in a recent interview.

“But now I go, ‘Alright, you’re not [supermodel] Veruschka, but you’re somebody else and not everyone can be Veruschka, right?”

Continued Mizrahi, “I’m learning to love the ugly, horrible photographs of myself. It takes such a long time for us to learn to look in the mirror and not go, ‘What the f—k?!'”

And that’s not the only thing the former “Project Runway All Stars” judge is learning to love; he’s also embracing his trolls on social media.

“I have come to this place where I actually like the haters,” the Brooklyn native explained. “I don’t mind the haters. It used to freak me out; I would freak out for days if somebody said [something negative], but now I kind of like it because I think, ‘Well, I never really set out to please everybody.'”

Added Mizrahi, “If you have some people saying you’re too fat or whatever, let them. Let them hate on me, because that only makes me more interesting.”

Mizrahi often posts videos of himself cooking in his kitchen. Instagram/Isaac Mizrahi

Besides being a whiz on a sewing machine, Mizrahi is also a talented cook, as evidenced by his kitchen adventures on Instagram — which don’t always go according to plan.

“Whenever I cook by myself it’s flawless, and then somehow when there’s camera’s rolling it all goes to s—t,” he said with a laugh.

“I’m not sure how that happens, but that is exactly what happens. It always turns out well enough, but it’s like something I’ve been cooking for years, suddenly it’s a disaster.”

Mizrahi’s new show is called “The Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi.” Isaac Mizrahi

Mizrahi is also coming back to Café Carlyle with his all-new show , “The Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi,” which runs from February 14 to 25. It’s something he looks forward to all year.

“There could not be anything more iconic or fun or great than doing that room,” he enthused.