Dodgers News: LHP Robbie Erlin Re-Signs Minor League Deal with LA

After being called up briefly last season, the pitcher earned himself another minor league deal with the team this year.

Robbie Erlin was announced as one of the 27 players to join the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training roster.

The Dodgers kick off their season with an away game versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Alex Freedman, broadcaster and communications director for the OKC Dodgers, shared his opinions on the team re-signing the 32-year-old pitcher.

The California native was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2009. The pitcher spent the majority of his career with the San Diego Padres before signing his minor league deal with Los Angeles.

The eight-year veteran had two Major League appearances with the Dodgers as a relief where he allowed two runs.

During his time with the Triple-A team, the lefty had a 5-4 record and a 7.01 ERA across 21 games and 77 innings.

With the experience Erlin has amassed, he will be also able to benefit the team as a leader as well. Erlin will be able to help guide a few top prospects, like Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, who will also be playing on the team at Spring Training.

Alongside the younger players, Erlin will also be joining a number of other veteran players at camp who have previous big-league experience including Jason Heyward, Adam Kolarek, Jordan Yamamoto, and Wander Suero.