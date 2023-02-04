ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: LHP Robbie Erlin Re-Signs Minor League Deal with LA

By Chloe Clark
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1cTI_0kcVJPvS00

After being called up briefly last season, the pitcher earned himself another minor league deal with the team this year.

Robbie Erlin was announced as one of the 27 players to join the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training roster.

The Dodgers kick off their season with an away game versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Alex Freedman, broadcaster and communications director for the OKC Dodgers, shared his opinions on the team re-signing the 32-year-old pitcher.

The California native was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2009. The pitcher spent the majority of his career with the San Diego Padres before signing his minor league deal with Los Angeles.

The eight-year veteran had two Major League appearances with the Dodgers as a relief where he allowed two runs.

During his time with the Triple-A team, the lefty had a 5-4 record and a 7.01 ERA across 21 games and 77 innings.

With the experience Erlin has amassed, he will be also able to benefit the team as a leader as well. Erlin will be able to help guide a few top prospects, like Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, who will also be playing on the team at Spring Training.

Alongside the younger players, Erlin will also be joining a number of other veteran players at camp who have previous big-league experience including Jason Heyward, Adam Kolarek, Jordan Yamamoto, and Wander Suero.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins

Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
True Blue LA

Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023

LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy