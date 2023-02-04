ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Enrollment on the decline in Texas public schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Enrollment in Texas schools is declining and will continue to decline for at least the next decade, despite the massive influx of new residents to the state, Commissioner Mike Morath told Senate budget writers at a hearing on Monday morning. Texas, like many states, lost student...
dallasexpress.com

Bill May Enable the ‘Willfully Vagrant’

A new bill was filed at the Texas Legislature that would require cities above a certain population threshold to provide mobile showers for homeless people and vagrants. HB 1292 was proposed by State Rep. Elizabeth Campos (D-San Antonio). If enacted, the bill would require municipalities with populations of 500,000 or...
Louisiana Illuminator

Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
101.5 KNUE

Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?

We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: February 4

On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
Tom Handy

Honest People Turn to Crime Supporting Illegal Aliens

Arizona County reported people are getting paid to smuggle migrants into the country. Some are paid as much as $1,000 per person to commit this crime. NewsNationNowreported 15 vehicles were stopped on one day. Then Arizona Deputies stopped nine smuggling attempts in four hours.
Ash Jurberg

Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores

Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
