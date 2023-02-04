Read full article on original website
Texas ranked among the most romantic states in the US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Romance is in the air as Super Bowl Sunday will mark the last big event before Valentine’s Day in the US and it’s time to remind you to get some flowers and chocolates for your loved one. So, it’s also important to know the...
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
These are Texas’ best small towns in 2023, according to Travel + Leisure
Big cities are all the talk all over the United States and the world; it's all about New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas to name a few. However, it's truly the small towns around America that make this country so great.
Enrollment on the decline in Texas public schools
AUSTIN, Texas — Enrollment in Texas schools is declining and will continue to decline for at least the next decade, despite the massive influx of new residents to the state, Commissioner Mike Morath told Senate budget writers at a hearing on Monday morning. Texas, like many states, lost student...
Bill May Enable the ‘Willfully Vagrant’
A new bill was filed at the Texas Legislature that would require cities above a certain population threshold to provide mobile showers for homeless people and vagrants. HB 1292 was proposed by State Rep. Elizabeth Campos (D-San Antonio). If enacted, the bill would require municipalities with populations of 500,000 or...
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Critics say Texas tax break helps petrochemical companies and hurts public schools
In December, legislators killed a controversial tax abatement program known as Chapter 313, but its effects will last decades.
Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?
We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
Texas Lottery: 2 largest lottery jackpots in North America, Powerball & Lotto Texas up for grabs in Monday’s drawing
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were to win a lottery jackpot of $747 million, what would be the first thing you buy? No, you can’t buy the Dallas Cowboys another Super Bowl, or could you?. The Texas Lottery is shouting to the lottery players of the Lone Star...
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
Need a ride across the state? This company could be alternative to Uber and Lyft
Driving services such as Uber and Lyft are popular for short distances, but what if you need something more?. What if you need a lift to another city on the opposite side of a state, or at least one that’s a further drive?. Some might know it, but there...
Today In Texas History: February 4
On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
Here Are The 8 Best Small Towns In Texas for 2023
Travel + Leisure released a list of the best small towns in Texas.
Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
History Uncovered: A Piano Man Changes North Texas
Billy Joel croons a song across the radio waves about a Piano Man. We sing along, not realizing that many years before Billy Joel sang of such a man, a piano man helped change Texas history.
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live
When exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas.
Honest People Turn to Crime Supporting Illegal Aliens
Arizona County reported people are getting paid to smuggle migrants into the country. Some are paid as much as $1,000 per person to commit this crime. NewsNationNowreported 15 vehicles were stopped on one day. Then Arizona Deputies stopped nine smuggling attempts in four hours.
Can kids ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
Texas law puts restrictions on riding in the back of a pickup truck.
Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores
Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
