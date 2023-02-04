Dan Lanning on QB Austin Novosad: ‘He has elite arm talent’

The Oregon Ducks pulled off a massive recruiting flip in late December, stealing 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad from the Baylor Bears as a way to replace the loss of 5-star Dante Moore – who flipped to UCLA earlier that week.

Novosad has a long-standing relationship with new offensive coordinator Will Stein, and now he’ll have a chance to compete alongside Bo Nix and Ty Thompson in Oregon’s talented and experienced quarterback room.

Dan Lanning, speaking to assembled media after national signing day on Wednesday, believes being around those talented quarterbacks will help Novosad develop in his first year in Eugene.

“I’m really excited about what what he brings to our program,” Lanning said of Novosad. “I think he has an elite arm talent. And I think we have a mature quarterback room around him. And Ty and Bo both, I think will really pour into him to help him, you know, be great moving forward.”

Lanning admits he hasn’t had much time around Novosad since he arrived on campus, as he’s been out on the recruiting trail, but he’s excited to get more time with his team – newcomers and returners – as they prepare for another run through the Pac-12 and potentially into the College Football Playoffs.

“These guys have been grinding really hard the last month really with our strength coaches and the guys that are on the team,” Lanning said. “So that’s maybe the thing I’m most excited about as we approach the month of February is to get to spend more quality time with the players that are on our team.”

List

Major takeaways from Oregon Ducks strong close to the 2023 recruiting class