ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gardening: What's the secret to healthy soil? Earthworms.

By Mike Hogan
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUqmT_0kcVIsMc00

For many years, farmers and gardeners prioritized the chemical and physical properties of soils in which plants were grown over the biological properties of these soils. Thankfully, we have learned over the past couple of decades about the overarching importance of the biological properties of farm and garden soils, including the importance of earthworms in garden and farm soils.

Earthworms provide many benefits to healthy, productive soils, and wise gardeners do everything they can to maintain healthy populations of earthworms in the soils they tend.

Gardening:Invasive Asian jumping worms are wreaking havoc in Ohio soils

Earthworm species

There are many different species of earthworms throughout the world, with the ubiquitous night crawler (Lumbricus terrestris) being the most common species in garden soils in Greater Columbus. These denizens of the deep are not native to the United States and were likely accidentally introduced to North America by European settlers in the soil of plants they brought with them to the New World, and in the ballast of the ships on which they traveled.

Many species of earthworms native to northern areas of the United States died out during the Ice Age, but some species survived and evolved in the unglaciated areas of southern states. While beneficial, night crawlers are considered invasive and have replaced native species of earthworms in some unglaciated parts of the United States.

The importance of earthworms

Approximately 50% of the volume of a healthy living soil should be pore space available for storage and movement of water, oxygen and other gases. Earthworms burrow vertically deep in the soil, creating tunnels which serve as pore space in the soil. These tunnels are especially important in soils that are compacted and lack adequate pore space. These tunnels also help drain soils during periods of excess soil moisture.

Earthworms also provide soil nutrients essential to plant growth by consuming organic matter and producing castings (excrement) that contain several nutrients used by plants including nitrogen, calcium, phosphorous, potassium, and magnesium.

Soil structure refers to the way particles of the soil - whether sand, clay, or silt - are grouped together. Earthworm castings cement or bind the soil particles together and create heavier lumps called aggregates. Heavier soil aggregates reduce soil erosion, decrease soil and nutrient loss due to runoff, and improve root penetration, moisture retention, and soil drainage.

Earthworms can also improve soil health as their castings provide a food source for soil microbes, which serve as the foundation of the food web in the soil. Earthworms also serve as an importance food source for certain wildlife including birds, moles, voles, and even raccoons and skunks.

Gardening:How to grow a pawpaw tree at home

Proper soil conditions

Earthworm populations are usually highest in places with moist, loamy soil. They often aren’t present in sandy soils because these soils dry out very quickly and force worms to either go deeper into the soil where they could die or enter diapause (hibernation) until conditions improve. Sandy soils also have a tendency to be low in organic matter that serves as a food source for earthworms.

If you want worms to stick around in your garden, adding organic matter in the form of compost, composted manure, or other types of organic matter can help improve soil moisture-holding capacity and provide a food source for earthworms.

Additionally, reducing tillage and adding an organic mulch to the surface of the soil can improve earthworm habitat. Properly fertilizing and liming based on soil test results is beneficial, as worms are more likely to inhabit soils that are slightly acidic to neutral.

Finally, research has also shown that excessive use of synthetic chemical pesticides can reduce earthworm populations.

Adding earthworms to garden soils

While earthworms and earthworm eggs can be purchased online and at garden centers and added to garden soils, providing the proper soil conditions needed for earthworms to thrive naturally is of greater importance than augmenting existing populations of earthworms.

Earthworms can be added to raised beds so long as beds are not elevated and do not have a solid bottom separating the topsoil from the native soil, preventing earthworms from burrowing deep into the soil beneath the raised bed.

Earthworms play an important role in maintaining the productivity of garden soils. This makes understanding these lowly animals and finding ways to make them thrive critical to the sustainability of garden soils.

Mike Hogan is an extension educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and associate professor with Ohio State University Extension.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1808Delaware

This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning

It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
WESTERVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023

On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular soft serve spot reopening after temporary closure

While balmy temperatures and long days are the ideal weather to enjoy a decked-out soft serve sundae, we’ll take one from Little Ladies Soft Serve whenever we can get it. And now we can. After closing on Jan. 11, the Westerville hub for decadent soft serve creations will officially reopen tomorrow. The closure, according to a statement posted to Little Ladies’ social media accounts, was a previously-planned break that also served as time for the dessert spot to brainstorm new ideas for this year.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic landmark could be lost in OSU expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is planning to build a new patient rehab center on the east side, but in order to do so, they will have to demolish Henderson House, a historic Black landmark. The proposal is receiving strong pushback from some community members. The Henderson House was described […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Construction Roundup: February 2023

Welcome to our first installment of the Construction Roundup series of 2023! Despite the cold start to the new year, there’s plenty of development happening throughout Downtown Columbus, Franklinton, The Short North, Weinland Park, Olde Towne East and other nearby neighborhoods. The photos below were all taken throughout January...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Weenie Wonder Opens at Easton; Dragon Donuts Closes Grandview Shop

The grand opening of Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center will take place Thursday, Feb. 9. The new, fast-casual hot dog joint is located at 4117 Worth Ave., next to its sibling bar/duckpin bowling venue, Pins Mechanical Co. This is the second location for Weenie Wonder, a creation of the Columbus-based brand development company Rise Brands. Weenie Wonder—which serves bespoke Koegel hot dogs, tater tots, jojos and milkshakes—has a second location at 6562 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High

OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI to talk about the upcoming exhibit “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Its Treasures.” You can watch the discussion in the video player above. “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore

Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sadie Smiley

19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio

Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy