Memphis, TN

Vermont men’s lacrosse drops season opener to Syracuse

The schedule for the early part of the Vermont men’s lacrosse season is not easy. On Saturday, the Catamounts opened 2023 in the Syracuse dome. Although the Cats kept it close, and even had the lead on two occasions, the Orange were too much for Vermont to handle as they won 7-5.
BURLINGTON, VT

