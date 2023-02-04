ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
1 NFL Draft Quarterback Improved Stock During Interviews

It's that time of year when college football players boost or hinder their NFL draft stock. For this case, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly boosted his stock during interviews with NFL teams this past week at the Senior Bowl.  Hooker wasn't able to play since he's still ...
Senior Bowl: 15 draft prospects to remember on offense

Senior Bowl week has been in full swing. The players have spent the last few days practicing, running drills and workouts with NFL scouts and coaches. Here are some offensive players that have stood out and deserve some attention. Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland: Jaelyn Duncan has always been an...
