Littlefield, TX

KCBD

Two injured in crash near 50th and Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcyclist in the southbound lanes of Avenue Q near 50th Street. LPD received the call at 3:51 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries. First responders...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday night. Police have part of the access at South Loop and I-27 blocked off, east of University onto the loop while they investigate the wreck. They’re looking at part of the South Loop that bridges over the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family displaced by mobile home fire on Sunday

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal fire departments are fighting a mobile home fire at 5018 North CR 1770 on Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of the intersection between US 84 and Frankford. The call came in around 3 p.m. Lubbock County officials tell us...
SHALLOWATER, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Cardiac diversion at UMC, air handlers down

LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center announced on Monday in a press release it was on a “cardiac diversion” due its air handlers being down. See UMC’s full press release below for more details:. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval. Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m.. Sandoval, who is 5′8″...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Deployment headed to Guadalupe neighborhood, City of Lubbock said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock was set to hold a field exercise in the Guadalupe neighborhood on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m, according to a press release. The City said the exercise area will be, “bordered by...
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Hollis Daniels pleads guilty, shot and killed police officer on Texas Tech campus, but trial continues

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder at the start of his trial Monday Morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dr. Binks gives us an overview of the NMHI

LUBBOCK, Texas— Today Dr. Binks gave us an overview of the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017. Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer. Driver arrested...
LUBBOCK, TX

